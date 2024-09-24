Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, from the ashes

The Beast's Plan To Stop Himself Becoming A Mad Scientist (XSpoilers)

Today's X-Men: From the Ashes, Infinity Comic #16 by Alex Paknadel and Phillip Sevy takes a look at The Beast's plan to deal with himself.

Hank McCoy, The Beast, has a recent history in the X-Men comics of disrupting the time-stream , kicking off the Inhumans vs X-Men war doing deals with Hydra, launching hit squads, engaging in gene warfare, interning Russian mutants to create fear, opening a space prison to experiment on prisoners, cloning Wolverines to be living killing machines, and himself so no one would contradict him, assassinating US Generals and planning on creating his own Worldmind of mutants killing all individual mutants in the process.

He's better now. Or rather, an earlier version has taken his place. And it seems he has taken inspiration to stop that from happening again. Today's X-Men: From the Ashes, Infinity Comic #16 by Alex Paknadel and Phillip Sevy continues its job of explaining what on earth is happening in the main X-Men title.

With The Beast recruiting mutant mimic Blankslate, who takes in mental notes as well as physical ones, so that one again, Hank McCoy, the Beast, gets to talk it over with his favourite work colleague. Himself.

So what does one do when one doubts oneself, even when talking it over with yourself. Well, what worked last time? Can one create a contingency for the exact same thing?

And can it be a gun? After all, this is still America.

And all The Beast has to do is shoot himself in the head with it. No problem there, right? Right? And I guess the BEast will never be able to invent something to stop himsefl, or someone else, from using this?

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #16

Published: September 23, 2024

Writer: Alex Paknadel

Penciller: Phillip Sevy

Beast comes face-to-face with his own doppelganger! With a little bit of help from Cyclops and Psylocke, can Beast get to the bottom of what this monstrous newcomer wants?

