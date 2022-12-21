When Beast Assassinates a US General, he Blames Deep State (Spoilers)

Today, Marvel comics publishes three Krakoan X-Men titles, X-Men Annual #1, Sabretooth & The Exiles #2 and Wolverine #28. Spoilers abound. As Firestar caption-thinks in today's X-Men Annual #1, Hank McCoy, the Beast, original X-Man, doesn't have the greatest of reputations right about now.

It's a fall from grace we have been covering for some time, as Krakoa's resident mad scientist trying to out-madscience Mister Sinister, Forge and Doctor Nemesis on the same island. But also in a position to order acts of genocide, genetic and chemical warfare.

During the Krakoa Era, he has been launching hit squads, creating genetic methods of warfare, with his mistakes getting out of hand and having to be dealt with, with any dead dismissed.

He has pushed for interning any Russian mutants on Krakoa, in public, aiming to create fear and paranoia amongst Krakoans and committing acts of torture and murder for the propagation of his own plans. by opening a space prison, outside of the jurisdiction of Krakoa, Earth or Arakko. And also using whichever prisoners end up there as genetic experiments.

And then commit cold-blooded murder. And who are the subjects of his work? Some of them are indeed villainous types, murderers, mercenaries and the like who have no value for the lives of others. But not all. Some are just aliens who the Beast happened across out in Deep Space, or petty criminals.

Today's Sabretooth & The Exiles #2 shows unambiguous bad gal Dr Barrington of Orchis doing the same thing with her mutant power-eliminating Barrington coil, but you can't slip a sheet of paper between their two positions now.

But in today's Wolverine #28 you can add another string to his bow, plotting the assassination of a US army general who is politically opposed to the existence of Krakoa.

And then using his own "tame" version of Wolverine, whose memory has been dampened, to carry out the plot.

And he would have gotten away with it, if it wasn't for pesky social media.

So who does Hank McCoy blame?

The deep state. There is no ambiguity anymore. Krakoa is harbouring a war criminal who continues to commit war crimes. And it wasn't Mister Sinister, Apocalypse, Omega Red or any of the Hellfire Club. Something must be done…

WOLVERINE #28

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220912

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

WOLVERINE DESCENDS INTO THE PIT! The Pit of Exile on Krakoa is the ultimate punishment for mutants who break the laws of mutantdom – and WOLVERINE's just cursed himself to its depths! But what is really at stake, and what does KRAKOA itself know that BEAST does not about Logan's SECRET MISSIONS?

Parental Advisory In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $3.99