The Beatdown Has Tragic Consequences In Sinister War #4 (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics solicits today's Sinister War #4 with the phrase "If you think you have seen Spider-Man take a beating, you haven't seen anything this brutal," which is warming and welcoming, no?

With forty or so Spider-Man villains all piling on him at once, even ones that weren't supposed to be around anymore, resurrected by Kindred to join in the fight.

Of course, it's not just Spider-Man who gets brutalised by the assault, as friendly fire takes out his opponents too.

And with vampires on hand, anything and anyone is fair game.

That's Fred Myers; an Australian pitcher turned into the supervillain Boomerang by the Secret Empire. His first fight was with the Hulk, but he soon became one of Spider-Man's rogue gallery and a frequent member of the Sinister Six-type team, Sinister Syndicate, going straight renaming himself Outback, joining Thunderbolts before forming his own Sinister Six and supervillain support group. He ended up becoming Peter Parker's flatmate to get closer to Spider-Man, and the two bonded, adopting a shrunken alien monster as their pet. But he was still mixed up with the Kingpin, and the Kingpin was mixed up with Kindred, and now it has all led to Fred's death. And as for Mephisto, who's running this whole game in the first place…

….he has much, much bigger plans to come. Will that include resurrecting Boomerang? After all, he always comes back… that's kind of his whole thing. Sinister War #4 by Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley is published by Marvel Comics today.

SINISTER WAR #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210530

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch

Things just got worse for Spider-Man. It didn't seem possible, but it's true. If you think you have seen Spider-Man take a beating, you haven't seen anything this brutal. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99