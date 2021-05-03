The Beginning of the End – Last Witch #5 [Finale Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released a preview of Last Witch #5, the final issue in the mini-series from BOOM! Box by Conor McCreery and Vv Glass. And there's just enough images, combined with the length of the solicit, that you don't need to listen to me ramble on for much longer just to satisfy the bean counters that run this website. Enjoy the preview.