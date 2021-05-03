The Beginning of the End – Last Witch #5 [Finale Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released a preview of Last Witch #5, the final issue in the mini-series from BOOM! Box by Conor McCreery and Vv Glass. And there's just enough images, combined with the length of the solicit, that you don't need to listen to me ramble on for much longer just to satisfy the bean counters that run this website. Enjoy the preview.
LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR A GLASS
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210942
MAR210943 – LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR B CORONA – $4.99
(W) Conor McCreery (A / CA) Vv Glass
The final battle has arrived-Saoirse vs Badb!
With the full power of the Cailleach against her, can Saoirse avenge her hometown and protect her family from further tragedy?
Final issue.
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210942 LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR A GLASS, by (W) Conor McCreery (A / CA) Vv Glass, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAR210943 LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR B CORONA, by (W) Conor McCreery (A) Vv Glass (CA) Jorge Corona, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
