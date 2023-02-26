The Biggest Change Lazarus Planet Will Make To DC Comics? (Spoilers) This week sees the publication of Batman Vs Robin #5, the Lazarus Planet overspill. And it seems that a certain Devil Nezha is taking cosplay a little too seriously.

We already know that the Lazarus juices raining down around the world has transformed people, granting superheroes, messing with existing powers or even removing them. Shazam can't just say Shazam anymore without transforming. And spinning out of the recent Robin series with Lazarus Island, it has played up the very idea of resurrection in the DC Universe, underlining that the existence of the Lazarus Pits, even with the psychological impact that the characters – and the readers – know that death is temporary, especially if you know a Bat, with everyone from Deathstroke to Damian Wayne getting resurrected with a quick dunk in the pits. Well… that has now changed.

The Lazarus Resin has gone. There's no more left anywhere. Death, for now at least, means death. Damian Wayne should really keep a look out going forward. Maybe they could pop over to Krakoa before that particular series of events comes to an end with the Fall Of X as well?

BATMAN VS ROBIN #5 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR (LAZARUS PLANET)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE? The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/28/2023