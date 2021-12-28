The Break-Up Of Poison Ivy And Harley Quinn (Spoilers, I Suppose)

A couple of months ago. Bleeding Cool scooped the Gotham Gossip about where Poison Ivy was going. And it rather looked like Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy were being set up for a split up, just after being reunited (and Poison Ivy herself being reunited.)

We had been following the various split personality decisions at the character's publisher DC Comics in recent years. With one side of the company dedicated to portraying a queer heroic character looking to save humanity, with her best girl Harley Quinn. Against another side dedicated to restoring her Batman villain roots as an environmental terrorist, without any of that Harley Quinn nonsense getting in the way. To the extent that Poison Ivy was literally split into two beings, one a crazy warrior, the other a simpering fool. All the while that Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn had been getting together – and getting married – in the Harley Quinn Animated Series, with a spinoff comic book by Tee Franklin and Max Sarin continuing the story of their relationship.

Recently, Batman writer James Tynion IV had a stab at reconciling the different aspects of Poison Ivy in the light that much of DC Comics editorial – including the Poison Ivy traditionalists – had been made redundant. In his final Batman #117, the Poison Ivys were combined, she not only did not destroy Gotham, but saved it. Then Batman: Fear State Omega written by Tynion IV and a story in Gotham City Villains Anniversary Special #1 written by G Willow Wilson spoke to Poison Ivy's present situation and future in 2022.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy were together in Eden – and that's the full complete Pamela Iseley, if less powerful than before. But for how long?

She defined herself as not a hero or a villain, just herself. And will save the world in her own way, without The Gardener…

…who as we previously saw may have been responsible for her division in the first place.

And then ina Gotham City Villains 80th Anniversary Special story by G Willow Wilson and Emma Rios will saw Poison Ivy working again solo as an environmental terrorist or activist, depending on your view…

Using her plant manipulation power to invade a major polluting plant…

…taking down the polluters in chief, killing their employees…

Those who don't look like Harley Quinn, at least.

And it looks like Poison Ivy will indeed have more stories to be told in the Batbook in 2022, as we are promised that "Poison Ivy's story blooms in 2022". from such seeds do great oaks grow.

Could we have G Willow Wilson and Emma Rios providing more Poison Ivy tales of terror next year? And what happened to her and Harley Quinn to take her to this state? Is this how DC will see Poison Ivy going forward?

And less of the lovely dovey Ivy of the previous Catwoman #37 and Harley Quinn #9?

Especially given how the characters referred to themselves in Future State? It was all being set up for the inevitable.

Today's Harley Quinn #10 confirms the split. If you love someone set them free – or at least free to go and murder lots of people.

While Harley Quinn has her own mission in today's Detective Comics #1046 looking at the new Arkham Tower. More on that later today I think.

Maybe Poison Ivy could have torn that down instead?

HARLEY QUINN #10 CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Laura Braga (CA) Riley Rossmo

You know those real cheesy rom-coms where two unlikely lovebirds lean in for the same book and knock heads in the poetry section of the school library and fall madly in love? Well, this story is nothing like that. For starters, Kevin met his new muse in the middle of Scarecrow attacking Gotham (how's that for a meet-cute?). And second, despite his planning the most perfect and romantic date night with Ivy, it seems like she might have something else on her mind. Love is in the air—errr, wait…that might be toxic gas…this is Gotham!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021 DETECTIVE COMICS #1046 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Stephanie Phillips (A) Dan Mora, David Lapham (CA) Dan Mora

"Fear State" aftermath! Bloody, broken, and beaten…Batman had a mission after The Joker War. He would no longer look over Gotham City from Wayne Manor; he would move to the heart of the city, get closer to its people and its problems. The fight he pursued would be different, but after Fear State he finds himself disillusioned. He is no longer the protector the city needs, and definitely not the one it deserves. Batman's last night in Gotham City before his international sojourn is here. Backup: Harley Quinn guest-stars in the culmination of "Foundations"! Must Gotham City have an Arkham facility, and if so…will it be any different, or is doom on its way?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021