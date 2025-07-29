Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Chacha Kim, graphic novel, Inklore, manhwa, romance, The Broken Ring, webnovel

The Broken Ring: Romance and Revenge Manhwa Gets Graphic Novel

Hit webnovel and manhwa The Broken Ring, a romance of marriage and female rage, is getting a printed graphic novel edition from Inklore.

Article Summary The Broken Ring graphic novel arrives in English print from Inklore in October, based on the hit webnovel.

Follows Inés Valeztena, a noblewoman juggling rebirth, duty, and forbidden romance with Cárcel Escalante.

Combines themes of feminine rage, second chances, and high-society intrigue for an addictive read.

Volume 1 collects episodes 1–14 of The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway, now available for preorder.

Beloved by legions of readers, this manhwa adaptation is the first English print edition of Chacha Kim's fan-favorite webnovel about feminine rage, unexpected love, and an addictive will they/won't they romance. The Broken Ring is getting a print edition graphic novel on October 21st from Inklore.

Only those who have died know how long a lifetime is—and Inés Valeztena's first life ended at the age of twenty-six. Her past life is a tangle of tragedy and desperation, but her present life is exactly what she intended it to be. As the long-time fiancé of Cárcel Escalante—the kingdom's most notorious playboy Inés has made plans for her marriage of obligation, and they have nothing to do with falling in love. But when Cárcel suddenly declares he is ready to reform his rakish ways and prove to Inés that he is worthy of her true affection, Inés will need to keep her wits about her or risk losing everything she's spent lifetimes to obtain.

At its core, The Broken Ring is a sweeping romantic drama that blends the familiar regression tropes of rebirth and second chances with humor and heartache.

Inés Valeztena, daughter of a powerful noble family, and Cárcel Escalante, cousin to the crown prince, have been engaged since they were six years old. Their long-delayed marriage has been the talk of high society for years, and although her fiancé is the empire's most notorious playboy, Inés seems inexplicably content to keep the arrangement. In fact, she encourages him to do whatever he pleases even after their wedding, as long as they maintain order among the nobles.

What the gossips — and Cárcel — don't know is that Inés has plans for her marriage of obligation, and they have nothing to do with love. But when Cárcel suddenly declares he is ready to reform his rakish ways, marry immediately, and prove to Inés that he is worthy of her true affection, she must keep her wits about her or risk losing everything she's spent lifetimes of heartache and desperation to obtain.

Volume 1 collects episodes 1–14 of the webcomic The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway and is now available for preorder.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!