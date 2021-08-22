The Changing Face of Captain America in the late 1980s, Up for Auction

In Captain America #321, Steve Rogers faces a situation that would change the course of the character Captain America and the series itself. Faced with a situation in which a terrorist opens fire on a crowd of hostages, Captain America uses a gun to return fire on the terrorist, killing him and ending the hostage situation. This is a moment that would have major consequences for both Steve Rogers and Captain America — and echo across the Marvel media universe to this day with the introduction of John Walker and beyond.

In #323, Steve Rogers would attempt to come to grips with the consequences of what he had done, while the characters John Walker as Super-Patriot and Lemar Hoskins as Battlestar were introduced. Steve Rogers would ultimately resign as Captain America in issue #332, leading to John Walker becoming the new Cap in the next issue. And soon, Steve Rogers would become simply "The Captain". One of the most important Captain America storylines since the Silver Age.

#321 (Marvel, 1986) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Mike Zeck cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 8/21: 19 in 9.6, 26 higher.

#323 (Marvel, 1986) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First appearances of John Walker/Super-Patriot and Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar, both of whom appear in the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. Mike Zeck cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $75. CGC census 8/21: 117 in 9.6, 117 higher.

#332 (Marvel, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Mike Zeck cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $16. CGC census 8/21: 71 in 9.8, none higher.

#333 and 334 Group (Marvel, 1987) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Includes #333 (Super-Patriot/John Walker becomes Captain America) and 334 (Taskmaster appearance). Mike Zeck covers. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $30.

Captain America #337 (Marvel, 1988) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Avengers #4 cover swipe. Falcon, Nomad, Vagabond, D-Man, and Serpent Society appearances. Mike Zeck cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 8/21: 20 in 9.6, 29 higher.