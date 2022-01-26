The CIA X-Desk to Wakandan Mutantphobia in X-Men Krakoan Comics Today

So much going down in Krakoan X-Men today, where should we start? Well, how about The X Deaths Of Wolverine #1, which a) isn't about Wolverine and is b) about Moira Mactaggert instead, but c) we do get to see the X-Desk of the CIA for the first time, after reading their reports in all the Krakoan X-Men titles for the past three years.

And it is a little more like the Civil Service than Task Force X. Although Agent Ramrez has certain Amanda Waller qualities.

While over in the Marauders Annual it's time for the bad guys to make all the good points.

With mutants against the isolationist policies of Krakoa resorting to… well, a murderous religious death cult. Which does kinda remove any of the moral high ground…

…even if the points they all make are incredibly valid.

And while the CIA X-Desk are incompetently looking for Moira Mactaggert doing her best Dazzler cosplay…

Who would have thought that a comic like The X Lives Of Wolverine #1 would be published the same week that Elon Musk announces this exact same technology? How is science fiction meant to keep up? I guess by having Forge be even further ahead with Martian telepathy.

Instantaneous travel and communication from Earth to Mars? The Black Panther and his delegation have to go the long way.

But clearly worth the trip.

For the Black Panther at least. Gentle may not feel the same way…

Which mirrors previous portrayals of Wakandan racism towards mutants. Such as Gentle, currently up for membership of the X-Men.

The decision not to have diplomatic relations with Wakanda bought by mutant drugs that most other nations had accepted.

Their decision to destroy the Krakoan doorway.

And some barbed back-and-forths over sporting events.

But could all of this have been T'Challa playing the long game?

Just as it was revealed that T'Challa was acting as a spy for Wakanda when in the Avengers, so Gentle is playing the same role on Krakoa – and Arakko – for Wakanda. What happens if he is indeed voted onto the X-Men? They are playing their own games of course, with Captain Krakoa as a secret identity for Cyclops, after everyone saw him die publicly and the word about Krakoan resurrection is kept a secret.

Of course, if Gentle knows it, then Wakanda probably does now as well… While in the X-Men Infinity Comic, the new Ultra-Humanite is taking down the biggest Krakoan threats.

Would anyone really miss him? Oh, and Gail Simone's frequent intentional Twitter trolling that Cyclops eye beams are heat vision like Superman makes it into Deadpool's mouth too…

See, that's what happens when you let Fabian Nicieza be friendly with Gail Simone on social media… he makes her trolling Marvel canon. Of course, was it ever any other way?

