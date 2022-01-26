Wolverine Is Hardly In X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 – It's A Moira Comic

Today sees the publication of The X Deaths Of Wolverine #1, the second in the X Lives And Deaths series running weekly from Marvel Comics. But slightly unusually it doesn't feature Wolverine. In the previous The X Lives Of Wolverine #1, Logan was sent on a time-travelling journey taking over past versions of his body to prevent a time-travelling Omega Red from changing history. As you do. While The X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 follows right on from the end of Inferno #4, with Moira Mactaggert with a Warlock arm on the run from Mystique and Destiny seeking revenge. And that, for better or worse, is the comic. The chase begins in Moira's home country of Scotland.

With a nasty cough… and you know what nasty coughs mean.

That's okay, Moira, you may be on the run and not wanting to attract attention but you are in Scotland, you can just go to a walk-in NHS clinic, they won't ask questions, you can get yourself checked out and…

…New York? You flew to New York to go to the hospital? And pay for the privilege? I know they have Jane Foster working there, but come on now, you had to go through Customs and everything, there is no way you weren't flagged. And as for Wolverine? Well… there is a Wolverine. A bit. Not just the one prone on the table with Professor X and Jean Grey, but a technomage version of him doing the rounds of Krakoa.

And… sniffing Moira Mactaggert's undergarments?

But that's about all. Thank goodness, if this version of Wolverine was actually prominent in this book, rather than it being a Moira Mactaggert comic book by stealth, he might have to be cancelled. Still, I guess a comic such as The X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 sold a lot more than if it was called Moira X #1…

