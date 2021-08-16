The Classic Covers of Alex Schomburg on Wonder Comics, Up for Auction

In regards to the artistry of Alex Schomburg, Stan Lee may have said it best. "I've always felt that Alex Schomburg was to comic books what Norman Rockwell was to The Saturday Evening Post," Lee once noted. "He was totally unique, with an amazing distinctive style. You could never mistake a Schomburg cover for any other artist's. When it came to illustrating covers, there was simply no one else in Alex's league." Perhaps best known for his early pulp covers and his beautifully detailed artwork for Marvel/Timely covers on titles like Marvel Mystery Comics, Captain America Comics, Human Torch, and many others, Schomburg's later-era airbrushed comic book covers for titles like Wonder Comics and Thrilling Comics have steadily commanded more attention in recent times. There are a pair of Wonder Comics issues with Alex Schomburg airbrushed covers, Wonder Comics #15 and Wonder Comics #17 up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.

For a brief period in 1947-1948, Schomburg produced nearly 40 airbrushed covers for Ned Pines's Standard/Better/Nedor on titles Thrilling Comics, Exciting Comics, Wonder Comics, and Startling Comics. While these are generally referred to as "Xela" covers — Schomburg signed his work for Ned Pines from this period using his first name spelled backwards — one should note that not all Xela covers are airbrushed. But the Schomburg covers from this period that are airbrushed have become avidly sought-after by collectors. Notably, Schomburg's cover for Startling Comics #49 has become one of the most valuable comic books of the late Golden Age period due to its likely influence on the creation of the infamous Futurama robot Bender.

"At the bullpen itself, our whole staff of artists and writers was enthusiastic Schomburg fans," Stan Lee also remarked. And the versatile artist's work continues to garner new fans today. An influential artist who was able to work in unique and instantly recognizable styles, Schomburg's 1947/1948 cover work is worth your attention, and there are a pair of Wonder Comics issues with Alex Schomburg airbrushed covers, Wonder Comics #15 and Wonder Comics #17 up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.

Wonder Comics #15 (Better Publications, 1947) CGC FN 6.0 Off-white pages. Classic airbrushed bondage cover by Alex Schomburg. Tara features begin in this issue, and her origin is told. Al Camy, Gene Fawcette, and Bob Oksner art. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $735. CGC census 8/21: 9 in 6.0, 47 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3713811016 and purchase grader's notes if available. Wonder Comics #17 (Better Publications, 1948) CGC FN 6.0 Light tan to off-white pages. Alex Schomburg airbrushed cover. Frank Frazetta, Gene Fawcette, Bob Oksner, and Al Camy art. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $300. CGC census 8/21: 6 in 6.0, 40 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3713811017 and purchase grader's notes if available.