The Comic Mint Jumps From Comics Retailer to Publisher, Launch at NYCC

The Comic Mint is expanding from being an online comics retailer to publishing its own comics as TCM Press, launcing at NYCC.

Silent Nights, created by Steven Finkel and Tiago da Silva, hits Kickstarter.

Depths of Valor combines mystery and history with a Nazi U-boat saga.

Exclusive NYCC variants available, with pre-sales online for limited time.

The Comic Mint is expanding from being an online comics retailer to publishing its own comics as TCM Press. The Comic Mint owner, Steven Finkel, will officially launch TCM Press at New York Comic Con 2024, with EIC Murphey Luedke of Dream House Comics, Merc Publishing, with three titles and four NYCC exclusive covers.

Silent Nights, developed by Steven Finkel and Tiago da Silva, is the TCM Press launch title. It was written by Dolan, drawn by Omar Zaldivar, coloured by Luiz Zavala, and edited by Aaron Sparrow. The first issue is already complete and will be crowdfunded on Kickstarter with other artists, including Tiago da Silva, John Royle, Ryan Kincaid, Gregbo Watson, and more.

"The modern world is spiraling into an incredibly uninhabitable place. What's a little espionage and murder when the future is at stake?"

Depths of Valor is the second series by Nathan Watson, this story will toe the line between a modern mystery and historical drama when a Nazi U-boat is discovered off the coast of New Jersey, and the full creative team will be signing at the TCM Press NYCC booth #3736 on the 18th and 19th of October.

TCM Press will also take on Dolan and Aurelio Mazzara's Unholy Nightmare, which was successfully funded on Kickstarter a year ago and will continue to be published under the TCM Press banner.

"A masked vigilante and a Chicago Undercover Police Officer stake out a drug exchange. The exotic and strange drug in question embroils them in an underworld of monsters and demons they couldn't imagine. Upon revealing their own unique monstrosities, these unlikely partners are welcomed by {{REDACTED}} to join a league of monsters gathered to stop an even greater evil from taking over the world. Can these potentially heroic monsters trust one another long enough to survive this UNHOLY NIGHTMARE?"

TCM Press at NYCC at booth #3736 will have four exclusive variants featuring Tiago da Silva, Steven Defendini, Nate Watson and Ezequiel Dominguez. For those unable to attend, there is a limited pre-sale scheduled at thecomicmint.com on October 7th from 7–9pm ET.

