The Debut of Valkyrie in Air Fighters Comics, Up for Auction

Valkyrie was a skilled German fighter ace and leader of the Airmaidens squadron during WWII. First appearing in Air Fighters Comics V2#2, she was created by artist Fred Kida and an unknown writer (possibly Warren Kuhn or Ed Cronin). Swayed by the courage of Airboy, she and the Airmaidens ultimately turned against the Nazis in her September 1943 debut to fight alongside Airboy. One of the most legendary and memorable female characters of the Golden Age with an iconic cover by Kida, there's a lovely copy of her first appearance in Air Fighters Comics V2#2 (Hillman Fall, 1943) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 May 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122219 at Heritage Auctions.

Valkyrie's second appearance in Air Fighters Comics V2#7 confirmed that she had joined the Allies and the Nazis wanted her dead for it. However, after the end of WWII, things again turned tense from time to time between Valkyrie and Airboy, as she became a mercenary of sorts, willing to lend her skills to anyone who would pay the price. A historically important WWII-era character, there's a nice copy of the debut of Valkyrie in Air Fighters Comics V2#2 (Hillman Fall, 1943) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages up as well as several other of her appearances in Airboy and Air Fighters Comics up for auction in the 2022 May 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122219 at Heritage Auctions.

Air Fighters Comics V2#2 (Hillman Fall, 1943) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages. First appearance of Valkyrie (Lieslotte Von Schellendorf). "Classic" Valkyrie and Airboy cover by Fred Kida. John Giunta and Bob Fujitani art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $438; FN 6.0 value = $657. CGC census 4/22: 5 in 5.0, 17 higher.

Air Fighters Comics V2#7 (Hillman Fall, 1944) CGC FN+ 6.5 Light tan to off-white pages. Bob Fujitani, Tony DiPreta, Dan Barry and John Giunta art. Featuring Airboy. Valkyrie cover appearance. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $270; VF 8.0 value = $576. CGC census 4/22: 2 in 6.5, 11 higher.

