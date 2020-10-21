The Drops of God: More Volumes of Wine Manga Debut in English

Comixology and Kodansha Comics announced the release of volumes 23-33 of the international bestseller The Drops of God manga series in English for the first time. These 11 new volumes join the 22 previously released, all of which can be read digitally as part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via Prime Reading benefit, Kindle Unlimited, and ComiXology Unlimited. These titles are also available for purchase on Kindle and ComiXology. The final volumes will be added in 2021 to complete the 44-volume series.

Created and written by Tadashi Agi with artwork by Shu Okimoto, The Drops of God has had an unprecedented impact on the international wine market and the various wines featured throughout the series. Those wines often see massive increases in sales when the manga features them. "Tadashi Agi" is actually the pseudonym of a brother and sister writing team who have extensive experience as manga editors and are also serious connoisseurs of wine. The books are extensively researched, and almost certainly with great pleasure. The manga has inspired both a Japan and Korean live-action TV series.

The official synopsis of the series explains the high-stakes plot:

"When world-renowned wine critic Kanzaki Yutaka passes away, his will reveals that his fortune of a wine collection isn't automatically bequeathed to his only son Kanzaki Shizuku, a junior employee at a Japanese beverage company whose main focus is selling beer. In order to take ownership of his legacy and the inheritance, he must correctly identify and describe thirteen wines, the first twelve heaven-sent wines known as the "Twelve Apostles" and the thirteenth known as the "Drops of God," while competing against the stellar young wine critic, Toomine Issei. With determination, a strong sense of taste and smell, and an uncanny ability to describe his experiences, Shizuku submerges himself in the world of wine to try to solve its mysteries and defeat Issei."

If you would like to learn more about The Drops of God, you can tune into Kodansha USA Publishing's Storytellers Across Media panel featuring writers Shin and Yuko Kibayashi interviewed by Wine Spectator's Ben O'Donnell: Creating The Drops of God: An Intimate Interview airing on Saturday, 10/24/20, 2:00 PM PT / 5 pm ET. You might want to have some wine handle to enjoy the full experience.