The Face Of The New Batman Of New York From DC Comics

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Everyone seems to be leaving Gotham these days. Apart from Kid Eternity, who just moved there as a police coroner from New York. But Bruce Wayne is off on a round the world trip, leaving Gotham to the other Batfolk. But one of them is also leaving as well, the Next Batman, Jace Fox. And with this issue of I Am Batman #5, we get the biggest move away from a Magistrate Future State future for Gotham. Even more than the Magistrate's sky platform falling into Gotham Harbour and Simon Saint being put under house arrest.

DC Comics Spoilers
I Am Batman #5 by John Ridley and Steven Segovia.

Firstly Lucius Fox realised who The Next Batman has been all this time, and turns off his own technology that has seen this new Batman hunted down across Gotham, and will enslave Gotham in Future State.

The Next Batman
I Am Batman #5 by John Ridley and Steven Segovia.

And makes you wonder how Bruce Wayne has managed to get away with not being recognised for so long, despite having a much more famous-for-Gotham jowl.

DC Comics Spoilers
I Am Batman #5 by John Ridley and Steven Segovia.

And leaving Gotham for New York, because Gotham is all about one Batman. Even if Bruce Wayne's Batman has also left. Maybe they should compare diaries? But also losing the face mask covering.

The Next Batman
I Am Batman #5 by John Ridley and Steven Segovia.

While Tamara Fox is evading her previous Future State fate heading to New York's recuperative services with her brother in tow. Any chance we may have an Oracle for New York now?

The New Face Of Batman In New York For DC Comics
I Am Batman #5 by John Ridley and Steven Segovia.

Because New York is now getting its own new look Batman. No Gotham required.

I AM BATMAN #5 CVR A KEN LASHLEY
(W) John Ridley (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Ken Lashley
Batman fights for his life against a new breed of Peacekeeper, augmented with his family's own technology! The only person who might be able to save his life is…Lucius Fox?!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/11/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.