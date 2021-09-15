Abyss, A New Villain For Josh Williamson & Jorge Molina's Batman #118

Joshua Williamson's first ongoing issue of Batman, in December 2021, with Jorge Molina, takes place as Batman has left Gotham, on the trail of a new mystery involving Batman, Inc., the international Batman network seemingly abandoned in recent years, and introducing a new Batman foe, Abyss. That's Abyss, who looks a bit like this, no diss.

With a "shadow blade" scythe that can split into two knives and double as grappling hooks,  kevlar exoskeleton, LED helmet, and able to do a hero landing like they do in Iron Man, Deadpool and Black Widow, Abyss debuts in Batman #118 from DC Comics.

BATMAN #118 is on sale December 7, and the mystery deepens in BATMAN #119, on sale January 4, as Batman teams up with Batman Inc.'s new benefactor. Expect thrills and chills as Batman dives into the shadows once more.

Batman #118 by Josh Williamson and Jorge Molina

BATMAN #118
Written by Joshua Williamson
Art and cover by Jorge Molina
Variant cover by Francesco Mattina
1:25 variant by Viktor Bogdanovic
1:50 variant by Jock
$4.99 US | 40 pages
Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)
ON SALE 12/7/21

Joshua Williamson To Write Monthly Batman Comic From December
Batman #119 by Josh Williamson and Jorge Molina

BATMAN #119
Written by Joshua Williamson
Art and cover by Jorge Molina
Backup script and art by Karl Kerschl
Variant cover by Francesco Mattina
1:25 variant by Dan Hipp
1:50 variant by Jock
$4.99 US | 40 pages
Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)
ON SALE 1/4/22

Current Batman writer James Tynion IV wrote on his newsletter "DC had presented me with a three-year renewal of my exclusive contract, with the intent of me working on Batman for the bulk of that time. I was grateful of the offer, but I couldn't help but look at the success of my original, creator owned titles and wonder if it was the right choice. And then I received another contract. The best I've ever been given in a decade as a professional comic book writer. A grant from Substack to create a new slate of original comic book properties directly on their platform, that my co-creators and I would own completely, with Substack taking none of the intellectual property rights, or even the publishing rights. Given my bandwidth, I knew I could only pick one of two contracts sitting in front of me…. I am going to be leaving BATMAN with Issue #117 in November, and THE JOKER with Issue #14 next April, with no immediate plans to write any other superhero comics in the near future. Instead, I'm going to dedicate my whole brain to building a bunch of really cool stuff on my own terms, without having to get permission from any publisher to make it."

