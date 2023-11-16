Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Valiant | Tagged: conan, doctor who, FarCry, fcbd, free comic book day, monster high

The Fifteenth Doctor Who, in Free Comic Book Day 2024's Full List

The full Free Comic Book Day 2024 titles have been released, including the first Fifteenth Doctor Who comic book from Titan Comics.

The full Free Comic Book Day 2024 titles have been released, including the first Fifteenth Doctor Who comic book from Titan Comics written by Dan Watters. As well as Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf, launching a Conan event, Battle Of The Bad Stone rolling out through 2024. The Valiants from Valiant, Kill Shakespeare doing Romeo & Juliet, Fantagraphics and Marvel crossing over to reprint Atlas 50s comics, IDW's Monster High as we told you a while ago, and lots more. All for May the 4th, 2024… with commemorative art by Terry Moore, and exclusive merchandise from Funko, Bleacher Creatures and Diamond Select Toys.

FCBD 2024 GANNIBAL (MR)

ABLAZE

FCBD 2024 SNOOPY BEAGLE SCOUT ADVENTURES

Andrews McMeel Publishing

FCBD 2024 THE VALIANTS

Alien Books

FCBD 2024 CURSEDVERSE BLIGHTED DAWN #1

American Mythology

FCBD 2024 ULTRADUCK SAMPLER

Arcana Studio

FCBD 2024 ARCHIE HORROR PRESENTS CURSED LIBRARY PRELUDE

Archie Comic Publications, Inc.

FCBD 2024 BOOM BOX 10TH ANNIVERSARY EXTRAVAGANZA

BOOM Studios

FCBD 2024 STAR WARS PLANTS VS ZOMBIES (BUNDLES OF 20)

Dark Horse Comics

FCBD 2024 MALEFICENT #1

Dynamite

DC MIDDLE GRADE FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

DC Comics

DC YOUNG ADULT FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

DC Comics

MAD FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

DC Comics

FCBD 2024 INVESTIGATORS CLASS ACTION SNEAK PEAK

First Second Books

FCBD 2024 ROMEO VS JULIET KILL SHAKESPEARE ADV

Gemstone Publishing

FCBD 2024 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS

Gemstone Publishing

FCBD 2024 MARVEL & FANTAGRAPHICS PRESENT ATLAS COMICS

Fantagraphics

FCBD 2024 UNICO AWAKENING

Graphix

FCBD 2024 MONSTER HIGH (BUNDLES OF 20)

IDW Publishing

FCBD 2024 INITIAL D & KAINA OF GREAT SNOW (BUNDLES OF 20)

Kodansha

FCBD 2024 GATCHMAN #0

Mad Cave Studios

FCBD 2024 FLASH GORDON #0

Mad Cave Studios

FCBD 2024 MARVELS VOICES #1 (BUNDLES OF 20)

Marvel

FCBD 2024 SPIDEY HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 (BUNDLES OF 20)

Marvel

FCBD 2024 STAR WARS #1 (BUNDLES OF 20)

Marvel

FCBD 2024 EYE LIE POPEYE #1

Massive Publishing

FCBD 2024 LOUD HOUSE SPECIAL

Papercutz

FCBD 2024 ASTERIX OLYMPICS SPECIAL

Papercutz

FCBD 2024 NIGHT LIBRARIAN

Penguin Young Readers

FCBD 2024 KATIE CATSITTER MAX MEOW MASHUP #1

Random House Children's Books

FCBD 2024 TONS OF STRANGE

Ten Ton Press

FCBD 2024 DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR

Titan Comics

FCBD 2024 CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACK STONE (MR)

Titan Comics

FCBD 2024 FAR CRY CULL THE HERD #1

Tokyopop

FCBD 2024 STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT #1

UDON Entertainment

FCBD 2024 DYING INSIDE

Vault Comics

FCBD 2024 ONE PIECE ACES STORY & STATUS ROYALE

VIZ Media

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee selected the twelve Gold Sponsor comic book titles for the comic book industry's annual event: Free Comic Book Day, and thirty-six Silver titles. Retailers must order specific numbers of the Gold Books (below) to qualify for listing in the promotion.

Unicorn Crush

Andrews McMeel Publishing

Love and magic are in the air in this enchanting collection of Phoebe and Her Unicorn comic strips featuring Phoebe and her one-of-a-kind unicorn friend, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils.

The Worlds of James Tynion IV

BOOM! Studios

Celebrate James Tynion IV's iconic run of horror classics at BOOM! Studios in this exclusive FCBD special, featuring a curated line-up of some of his most terrifying and thought-provoking stories.

Hellboy/ Stranger Things

Dark Horse Comics

Hellboy consults a crystal ball-reader for help solving a murder, but things quickly go off the rails. In Stranger Things, Argyle and Jonathan swap fantastical and scary tales as they make one last pizza delivery for the night.

DC FCBD Special Edition

DC

It's an exciting new project from DC, but it's being kept under lock and key for the time being. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months!

Jonny Quest

Dynamite Entertainment

Join the Quest team, led by beloved 11-year-old Jonny Quest, as they tackle new government assignments, solve mysteries and apprehend sophisticated villains for the betterment of mankind!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

IDW Publishing

Free Comic Book Day 2024 marks the beginning of a new era for the heroes in a half shell! Fans will be treated to two all-new short stories as well as an exclusive preview of what's next for TMNT!

Transformers & G.I. Joe: Welcome to the Energon Universe

Image Comics/ Skybound Entertainment

Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals from some of the biggest names in comics.

Ultimate Universe/ Spider-Man #1

Marvel

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts!

Blood Hunt/ X-Men #1

Marvel

First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers in Blood Hunt! Then, get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

Disney's Encanto & Turning Red: The New Adventures

Papercutz

In Encanto, Mirabel, Camilo, and Antonio battle a bully by spinning a yarn about an even bigger baddie. Meanwhile, in Turning Red, Meilin Lee struggles with containing her inner furry self and turns to he friends and family for help!

Witches of Brooklyn

Random House Graphix

The smash-hit series Witches of Brooklyn returns on Free Comic Book Day! Join Effie and friends on a one-of-a-kind, magical adventure featuring fun activities. Perfect for new and existing fans!

Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire/ Splatoon 3

VIZ Media

In Pokémon, Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby's help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions. Namely, a meteor hurtling toward their home! Then, in Splatoon, Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures.

Diamond retailers must order at least twenty copies of the Diamond Exclusive FCBD GOLD titles listed below to qualify as an official participating FCBD Retailer on comicshoplocator.com.

FCBD 2024 UNICORN CRUSH

FCBD 2024 THE WORLDS OF JAMES TYNION IV

FCBD 2024 JONNY QUEST

FCBD 2024 DISNEYS ENCANTO & TURNING RED NEW ADV

FCBD 2024 POKEMON ADV RUBY ALPHA SAPPHIRE & SPLATTOON 3

