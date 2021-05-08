The Final Fate of Elon Musk in Seven Secrets #8? [Preview]

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk may desire to lead the human race to colonize Mars, but in this preview of Seven Secrets #8 from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, an analog for Musk decides to head there on his own. The nameless billionaire featured in the comic flees to Mars when the first secret is unleashed, and the comic tells us his ultimate fate: he's never heard from again. As for the Elon Musk of Earth Prime, he'll be on Saturday Night Live this weekend promoting Dogecoin… but there's still time for him to hope on a rocket right now is all we're saying. Seven Secrets #8 is in stores on Wedensday.