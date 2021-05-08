The Final Fate of Elon Musk in Seven Secrets #8? [Preview]

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk may desire to lead the human race to colonize Mars, but in this preview of Seven Secrets #8 from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, an analog for Musk decides to head there on his own. The nameless billionaire featured in the comic flees to Mars when the first secret is unleashed, and the comic tells us his ultimate fate: he's never heard from again. As for the Elon Musk of Earth Prime, he'll be on Saturday Night Live this weekend promoting Dogecoin… but there's still time for him to hope on a rocket right now is all we're saying. Seven Secrets #8 is in stores on Wedensday.
SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210928
MAR210929 – SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR B RICCARDI – $3.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo
The Order has managed to find their way through the land of Faerie, but danger awaits them on the other side.
After experiencing such loss, can Caspar continue to keep his vow as a Holder to protect the Secrets before all else?
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAR210929 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR B RICCARDI, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210928 SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.