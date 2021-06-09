The First Appearance – And Line-Up – Of DC Comics' JLQ for DC Pride

Former Bleeding Cool columnist and Comics Alliance EIC Andrew Wheeler had a story with Luciano Vecchio originally lined up for the DC Comics Valentine's Day comic book last February. It got pulled and repositioned for the DC Pride volume out yesterday. He was also the writer behind the pitch for JLQ in the DC Comics tournament that couldn't get past being initially put up against the eventual winner, Robins. But he did manage to sneak them into his DC Pride story, published yesterday, which takes place at a Metropolis Pride event, with Jackson Hyde – Aqualad – going with new magical student Syl of the Teen Titans Academy – and yes collectors, this is his first appearance.

As well as the first appearance of the JLQ, the Justice League Queer., in this incarnation consisting of Aqualad, Syl, Extrano, The The Ray, Bunker, Crush, Midnighter, Apollo, Batwoman, Tasmanian Devil, Natasha Irons – Steel, Ystin the Shining Knight, Traci-Thirteen, Aerie, and Wink.

Here's the creative list for all the stories inside.

"The Wrong Side of the Looking Glass" by James Tynion IV, Trung Le Nguyen, and Aditya Bidikar (Batwoman).

"By the Victors" by Steve Orlando, Stephen Byrne, and Josh Reed (Extraño and Midnighter).

"Try the Girl" by Vita Ayala, Skylar Patridge, José Villarrubia and Ariana Maher (Renee Montoya).

"Another Word for a Truck to Move Your Furniture" by Mariko Tamaki, Amy Reeder, Marissa Louise, and Ariana Maher (Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn).

"He's the Light of My Life" by Sam Johns, Klaus Janson, Dave McCaig, and Tom Napolitano (Alan Scott and Obsidian).

"Clothes Makeup Gift" by Danny Lore, Lisa Sterle, Enrica Eren Angiolini, and Becca Carey (Jess Chambers and Andy Curry).

"Be Gay, Do Crimes" by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt, and Aditya Bidikar (Pied Piper and Drummer Boy).

"Date Night" by Nicole Maines, Rachael Stott, Enrica Eren Angiolini, and Steve Wands (Dreamer).

"Love Life" by Andrew Wheeler, Luciano Vecchio, Rain Beredo, and Becca Carey (Jackson Hyde and JLQ):

