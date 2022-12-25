The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel In 2023 (Spoilers)

The X-Men have been through some massive changes at Marvel, with the MCU introduction of the characters believed to be imminent. Will they find adamantium in Captain America: New World Order? Will The Marvels explore Ms Marvel being a mutant? Will Wolverine in Deadpool, or Professor X in Doctor Strange indicate other changes? We have the Fall Of X coming in 2023, which indicates a potential end to the Krakoan storyline that has seen mutants set up their own nation state in the Marvel Universe, and has dominated the Xbooks since. This week's Timeless sees the latest adventures of Kang spotlighting other aspects of the upcoming Marvel Universe in 2023, as the previous volume had done for 2022.

We learn that plotlines for the upcoming Sins Of Sinister and Fall Of X events are spotlighted in this volume. So what is being teased to come? We begin, it seems, with the Krakoan Treehouse headquarters in New York City, which functions as the Krakoan embassy to the USA.

Hank McCoy, the Beat, an original X-Man, has turned into a fascist mad scientist, engaging in genetic and chemical warfare, torturing and killing innocent prisoners, lying and manipulating Krakoans, as bad as The Dark Beast of Age Of Apocalypse ever was.

And it looks like his next trick may be cloning himself to creat a Beast Army? While Mister Sinister has been creating chimaera mutants for his own genetic curiosity, but the following seems to indicate rather that Wolverine will be the new inheritor to the Spirit Of Vengeance as a Ghost Rider for Krakoa – and that's what his adamantium-laced skull looks like…

And… okay, is this Doctor Nemesis with one of Goldenballs eggs? Or is this a Moon Knight thing? A Miles Morales thing? Am I in the right ballpark?

Changes are a-coming… and Mister Sinister seems to be one of the main figures that Kang's new nemesis Myrddin will have to be dealing with…

