The Gang War Begins In Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 (Spoilers)

Today's publication of Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr,kicks off a certain Gang War event that is on the way.

Today's publication of Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr, sees the marriage of a daughter of a supervillain to the son of a newspaperman, and (current) best friend of Spider-Man. It's never really a safe relationship to be in, either of them. But, as a truce is drawn in the gangs of New York, we know that a certain Gang War event is on the way. Catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag.

And we have all the players (plus the Kingpin, of course). But do we? Are there more to come?

Because there seems to be a new power at play at the wedding in question. And a new Gang War to kick off.

And a certain someone may not be as vulnerable as we thought. Does anyone object to the marriage of these two people who isn't shooting bullets and driving a motorcycle?

And naturally everyone suspects everyone else of being the aggressor in this case. Though possibly not entirely without reason.

One way or another this was going to go bad. And the new Spider-Man event, Gang War, across Amazing Spider-Man, Mile Morales Spider-Man, launching a new Spider-Woman comic as well as tie ins for Shang Chi, Luke Cage, Daredevil and more, begins here.

With a Spider-Man unable to catch a speeding motorcycle…

