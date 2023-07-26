Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, krakoa, mutant, orchis, xspoilers

The Great, Great Massacre Of The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of Hellfire Gala #1 2023. And if you thought it was death heavy so far you haven't seen anything yet.

Today sees the publication of Hellfire Gala #1 2023. There's already plenty of Hellfire Gala coverage today, all with big Spoiler Warnings and using our Hellfire Gala tag so you can keep up. But there are a couple more to go. But this is probably the big one. After many X-Men have been murdered, Professor X has been forced to command all mutants to enter the nearest Krakoan gate to evacuate off planet. Or have Orchis order a billion infected humans to their deaths, the blame placed on Krakoa.

And has indeed forced other mutants to force those who have managed to resist at the Hellfire Gala, to go through the gates as well.

While on Krakoa, the human witnesses to all this, figures of state and prominent influencers at the Hellfire Gala are slaughtered, the blame placed on Krakoa.

Either way, Xavier could have contented himself with the idea that at the Hellfire Gala he saved the most amount of people possible. Until he double-checks his figures.

To quote Red Dwarf's first episode…

Lister : Where is everybody, Hol?

Holly : They're dead, Dave.

Lister : Who is?

Holly : Everybody, Dave.

Lister : What, Captain Hollister?

Holly : Everybody's dead, Dave.

Lister : What, Todhunter?

Holly : Everybody's dead, Dave.

Lister : What, Selby?

Holly : They're all dead. Everybody's dead, Dave.

Lister : Peterson isn't, is he?

Holly : Everybody is dead, Dave.

Lister : Not Chen?

Holly : Gordon Bennett! Yes, Chen, everybody, everybody's dead, Dave!

Lister : Rimmer?

Holly : He's dead, Dave, everybody is dead, everybody is dead, Dave.

Lister : Wait. Are you trying to tell me everybody's dead?

He didn't know. World's greatest telepath, member of the Illuminati, founder of Krakoa, host if the Hellfire Gala. He didn't know.

Charles Xavier has murdered every mutant on the planet, save those that could resist his telepathic persuasion. And yes, that includes Ms Marvel. Just resurrected as a mutant on Krakoa, and she is dead again.

Unless of course, they went from the Hellfire Gala to somewhere else…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka, Pepe Larraz (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $8.99

