The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)

Much has been speculated regarding the identity of one Captain Krakoa, pretending to be Cyclops and causing chaos for the X-Men.

Writer Gerry Duggan posts to his newsletter regarding Uncanny Avengers. "Issue # 3 is on sale now, with guest artist Emilio Laiso doing a great job on a date night chapter titled "The Arrogants" starring Monet and Quicksilver. And the Fenris twins are two of the best and worst characters Marvel has in the handbook. Javier and Morry gave them nice new duds. It's a fun one. When the final chapter of this mini hits, I'll have a bit more to say about it. Captain America felt the need to fight with his words in this week's chapter, and there will be a rebuttal from one of our antagonists in the end. It makes for a nice symmetrical structure. I can't show you any of the inks I was polishing from today because they're all spoilers. Some of you have correctly guessed the identity of the person masquerading as Captain Krakoa, while some of you have gone down the rabbit hole I hoped to send you down."

So yes, it looks like Captain America will be asked to eat his words. But what about Captain Krakoa? I think we may need a little spoiler space for that one, right?

Captain Krakoa, the individual who took Cyclops' alter ego character and stole the Captain Krakoa uniform before launching a false-flag operation against the US government, first appeared back on Free Comic Book Day and was then caught up courtesy of the Hellfire Gala.

Bleeding Cool ran a list of suspects; of course, we did; that's what folks wanted us to do. We considered John Walker, who knows all about putting on another man's costume and taking his identity as Captain America and then The Captain before becoming the US Agent again. He's also a right-wing conservative religious figure, and the references to soldiers and God are noted.

Destiny predicted the "false Captain"… the false Captain America and the false Captain Krakoa? But we dismissed the theory as John Walker is to launch the new Thunderbolts team in December, with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bucky Barnes, Black Widow, Sharon Carter, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S.Agent and Shang-Chi. Maybe if there was another series of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, then US Agent may have had more of a chance. But there isn't

Our second guess was the Hydra Supreme Commander Steve Rogers from the Secret Empire reality, a Hydra sleeper agent version of Captain America, was meant to have been melted down by Selene. But we never saw the final melting, and Selene is an incredibly suspicious figure who manipulated events to get herself onto the Quiet Council, and her actions damaged Krakoa in the eyes of the public on behalf of Orchis.

We also considered Nuke Frank Simpson, best known for his buzzcut and American Flag tattooed on his face. A Captain America and Daredevil villain, it is later revealed in New X-Men that Nuke was involved in the Weapon Plus program, the supersoldier program that had also created Captain America and Wolverine, and went up against Cyclops then. He was last seen working for Madame Hydra.

Or how about William Burnside, The Captain America of the 1950s, Commie Smasher, created as an explanation for the reappearance of Captain America in the fifties, when the sixties would have him frozen since the war. He was later renamed The Grand Director as a villain and leader of a group of white supremacists (how woke of Jim Shooter). An intense student of American history, he was manipulated before killing himself in flames.

He was kept alive by Faustus and the Red Skull and used as a puppet again, joined the terrorist group Watchdogs, and became an insane crime-fighting vigilante (aren't they all?). Eventually, he undergoes therapy and gains a new identity. That's the last we heard of him.

In Uncanny Avengers #1, we see this mysterious figure recruited by Doctor Statis and MODOK and has no difficulty working for them. And kept in suspended animation, like so many Captain Americas have at one point or another. And is indeed motivated by thoughts of America. And right from the beginning, it is recognised that this man needs a uniform.

And that he may have delusions of grandeur of his own. Stealing a nuclear missile was an indication of such a thing.

And who has stolen a nuclear device. And they name him as a soldier, brought out of retirement…

…and someone who would be known to the Strucker twins.

Although now someone even better known by Andrea von Strucker. And coming out of New York Comic Con, I was told that the identity of Captain Krakoa is "the one everything thinks it is".

Going by all reactions online… is Supreme Commander Steve Rogers Of Hydra, created by Nick Spencer for Secret Empire, a Steve Rogers recruited at a young age by Hyrda, who was a sleeper cell agent until he was triggered to become Supreme Commander of Hydra and assume the role of the President of the United States. Eventually defeated by an idealised Captain America formed by the Cosmic Cube. So, that all makes it sound as if this man…

…is this man. Indeed, I'd be willing to put money on it if anyone would take the bet!

UNCANNY AVENGERS #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230757

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Garron, Javier

The Unity Squad faces off against the Mutant Liberation Front. Blood will be spilled, and one will fall – TO THEIR DEATH! Plus, Captain America's been hit with grenades, bullets and bombs, but somebody lobs something at Captain America that we've never seen before. 'Nuff said! Rated T In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99 UNCANNY AVENGERS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230735

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY IS MY FRIEND!

(For one issue) Orchis comes to the conclusion that they cannot control Captain Krakoa, and on the eve of his great triumph, with the world about to burn, they must turn to…the Avengers' Unity Squad? Plus, witness the blooming of the unlikeliest romance in Uncanny Avengers history! Rated TIn Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 UNCANNY AVENGERS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230676

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

CAPTAIN KRAKOA – UNMASKED!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

