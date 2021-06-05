The Joker/Jim Gordon Relationship To Get Weirder (Joker Spoilers)

The Joker #4 is out this week, from James Tynion IV, Sam Johns, Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo, and it's going to get weird. Weirder than usual, that is. The series has seen Jim Gordon hired by The Court Of Owls to assassinate The Joker for blowing up Arkham Asylum on A-Day and killing 500 residents and staff, which has also put several other assassins on his tail, including Vengeance, the daughter of Bane, who was also murdered during A-Day.

But as we saw last month, the Joker is having none of it. Claiming that he isn't the murderer in question. And this week's The Joker #4 sets out why. How A-Day was a dull way to kill so many, the silent death of the gas was not his style at all, and neither was killing Bane in this fashion. Instead, he has a much bigger plan for Gotham, and all A-Day did was send more killers in his direction looking for, well, vengeance.

Which is why, even as Jim Gordon has been hired to kill the Joker, the Joker is also interested in hiring Jim Gordon to find out who actually killed all those people and tried to frame him. If Gordon managed to kill the Joker in the process, well, them's the breaks. It's all part of the moral world of Jim Gordon burning itself down to the ground. Which as far as the Joker is concerned, it is all for good. Joker #4 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of June 2021 in all good comic book shops, and probably a few bad ones as well.