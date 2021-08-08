The Joker Takes a European Tour in Joker #6 [Preview]

Joker #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as the titular Joker heads to Europe. Is the world ready for a Eurotrash Joker? Plus, lots of other crap going on in this solicit. Just look at it. It's clear that with this series, DC Comics isn't joking around!

*crickets*

We'll see ourselves out. Check out the preview below.

JOKER #6

DC Comics

0621DC173

0621DC174 – JOKER #6 CVR B TONY HARRIS VAR – $5.99

0621DC175 – JOKER #6 CVR C TERRY DODSON VAR – $5.99

0621DC176 – JOKER #6 CVR D JONBOY MEYERS THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE VAR – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March

After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker flees to Europe! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if The Joker didn't gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what's the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane? Backup: Punchline's takeover of Blackgate Penitentiary continues as her most insidious goal becomes clear: find a woman she used to call her friend in her college days and make her pay for her betrayal. On the outside, Harper Row tries to pull her brother, Cullen, back from the brink of Jokerized radicalization!

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $5.99