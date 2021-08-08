The Joker Takes a European Tour in Joker #6 [Preview]

Joker #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as the titular Joker heads to Europe. Is the world ready for a Eurotrash Joker? Plus, lots of other crap going on in this solicit. Just look at it. It's clear that with this series, DC Comics isn't joking around!
*crickets*
We'll see ourselves out. Check out the preview below.
JOKER #6
DC Comics
0621DC173
0621DC174 – JOKER #6 CVR B TONY HARRIS VAR – $5.99
0621DC175 – JOKER #6 CVR C TERRY DODSON VAR – $5.99
0621DC176 – JOKER #6 CVR D JONBOY MEYERS THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE VAR – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March
After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker flees to Europe! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if The Joker didn't gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what's the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane? Backup: Punchline's takeover of Blackgate Penitentiary continues as her most insidious goal becomes clear: find a woman she used to call her friend in her college days and make her pay for her betrayal. On the outside, Harper Row tries to pull her brother, Cullen, back from the brink of Jokerized radicalization!
In Shops: 8/10/2021
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for 0621DC173 JOKER #6 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0621DC174 JOKER #6 CVR B TONY HARRIS VAR, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Tony Harris, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0621DC175 JOKER #6 CVR C TERRY DODSON VAR, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Terry Dodson, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0621DC176 JOKER #6 CVR D JONBOY MEYERS THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE VAR, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Jonboy Meyers, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Variant cover for 0621DC173 JOKER #6, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0621DC173 JOKER #6, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0621DC173 JOKER #6, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0621DC173 JOKER #6, by (W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.