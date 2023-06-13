Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hellfire gala, krakoa, marvel, Timeless, treehouse, x-men

The Krakoan Treehouse Ablaze in X-Men's Hellfire Gala 2023

Hellfire Gala time! In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 we saw glimpses of the year to come, including the KrakoanTreehouse of New York, on fire.

Hellfire Gala time! In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 published last year, we saw glimpses of the year to come, including the Krakoan diplomatic embassy, The Treehouse of New York, on fire.

Then in the Free Comic Book Day X-Men/Avengers comics for last month, we saw a mystery Orchis soldier take the Captain Krakoan suit for some false flag operations, poison the Treehouse, and set it on fire, while dealing with Cyclops, ahead of some attack on the Hellfire Gala.

That looked like a rather dead Cyclops. And oh yes, what was he saying about fire…?

Though from the trailer to Hellfire Gala #1, it looks at least that an ambulance came for Cyclops…

After all, he has a new set of clothes from Jumbo Carnation to fit into. Here's that trailer.

At this year's Hellfire Gala, amidst the excitement of high fashion looks, super hero guest stars, and the new X-Men team reveal, epic tragedy will strike and spiral mutantkind into the new FALL OF X era! FALL OF X will upend the age of Krakoa as we know it and scatter your favorite characters and X-Titles across the world and beyond as they're left reeling after shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, and impossible deaths at the Hellfire Gala. Fans can get their first look at just how wrong mutantkind's biggest night goes in the all-new X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 TRAILER, featuring never-before-seen artwork! The action-packed trailer spotlights the glitz and glamour before revealing how things take a dark turn as Nimrod, the greatest threat to mutantkind, arrives, with an army of Stark Sentinels not far behind. And that's just the start of the night's uninvited guests…

And a few screencaps too…

On Sale 7/26

