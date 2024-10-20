Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: . Blade Forger, Miranda Brothers

The Miranda Brothers Drop "We Live" For "Blade Forger" From Mad Cave

Roy and Inaki Miranda, The Miranda Brothers drop "We Live" for "Blade Forger" from Mad Cave Studios in March 2025

Article Summary The Miranda Brothers pivot from We Live to Blade Forger, launching in March 2025 with Mad Cave Studios.

Blade Forger explores a world reshaped by a new energy source, Corum, leading to a unique tournament.

The series draws inspiration from global energy crises and questions of shared resources.

A captivating blend of story and art, Blade Forger promises a thrilling tale of power and change.

Roy and Inaki Miranda, the Miranda Brothers, hit it big with their series We Live, published by AfterShock Comics, to much acclaim and success. However, it didn't stop Aftershock from claiming bankruptcy, and we haven't heard from We Live in quite a while; it may take some time to untangle the legal issues there. So The Miranbda Brothers have moved on to a new project, announced by Mad Cave Studios at New York Comic Con, Blade Forger, asking "what happens when utopia is born from necessity—can one person change the world?" I'm going to say yes, yes they can.

BLADE FORGER

Writer: Inaki & Roy Miranda – Artist: Inaki Miranda

Colorist: Eva De La Cruz – Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Release Date: March 5th, 2025

The discovery of CORUM, a never-before-seen energy source, led to a bloody world war for its control. After years of constant death and destruction, the Lords of the lands agreed to stop the fight and negotiate an agreement. The BLADE FORGERS TREATY was born from that meeting. This treaty established that the centralization of the Corum exploitation would be done through one central government led by a neutral Emperor. The Emperor would have to be a BLADE FORGER, a mystical swordsman, and defend the title in a tournament called The Tournament of the Five Rings. Every five years, Blade Forgers from every corner of the Empire would fight for the possibility of becoming the new Emperor.

The Miranda Brothers say "Blade Forger was born from two crises; both imposed and unexpected. The first was having to abandon (temporarily, we hope) our WE LIVE story halfway through, despite its success. We had to shut down a universe and characters that were already part of our lives and with whom we had come to build a dream. That's not easy to assimilate. The second was the world energy crisis resulting from the war between Russia and Ukraine. For months there were warnings in Europe about the possibility of energy supplies not reaching homes. We talked about the fear and helplessness that arises when a basic commodity cannot reach everyone, knowing that what will happen is only under the control of large corporations. And the consequences: something as simple as a family not being able to afford heating in winter— The question that triggered the idea was: could energy become a common good for all? All the pieces fell into place in a magical way. The entire Mad Cave team absorbed our enthusiasm and multiplied it by 100. We promised we'd be back! And as Blade Forger's slogan says: a promise is a promise."

Blade Forger #1 will be published by Mad Cave on the 5th of March, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!