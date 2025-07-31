The New Look Of King Croc And Anarky In Batman #1 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

The New Look Of King Croc And Anarky In Batman #1 from Jorge Jiménez and Matt Fraction (Spoilers)

As designed by Jorge Jiménez for the upcoming Batman ongoing series written by Matt Fraction, the new look of King Croc, who has been going through some monstrous changes within Arkham Tower, at least in his physical appearance at least. But is he just a pussy cat inside? Possibly, but nothing you could accuse Anarky of being, also getting a new design by Jimenez…

And here's a preview of Batman #1 with a lettered page one…

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! $4.99 9/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? Retail: $4.99 10/1/2025

