The New Ultimate Doctor Strange Gets A Power Girl Look (Spoilers)

The New Ultimate Doctor Strange gets a Power Girl look in Ultimate Black Panther #10 out from DC Comics today (Spoilers)

When Inan was first introduced in Ultimate Black Panther #9 last month in issue 9, she looked like this, a bit of a horror show. Deliberate of course, but striking.

In today's Ultimate Black Panther #10 by Bryan Hill and Carlos Nieto, she has dressed down a little to talk to Ultimate Storm and Ultimate Killmonger,

And Ultimate Storm has some thoughts about her to share which may be at odds with how they first encountered her.

And she has magical tailoring skills which come in useful when combined with some familiar sigils.

So with Ultimate Black Panther #10, published today, it appears that she has had a bit of a makeover. Or rather, one that she performs herself as the Ultimate Sorceror Supreme, their equivalent now for Doctor Strange.

And yes, that's her new costume, confirmed by next month's Ultimate Black Panther #11 cover as well. Do you think maybe that… Power Girl should sue?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240806

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Carlos Nieto (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR? A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240627

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

A NEW VILLAIN JOINS THE FRAY! • Black Panther's war of attrition against Moon Knight becomes more complicated as Wakanda's defense must become two-pronged!

• Plus, T'Challa discovers vibranium in his blood, bringing with it even more visions and more mystery… RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240918

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER! Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war! But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight's followers even accept defeat? And the Maker's Council can't be stopped so easily… The epic climax of the first year of ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240849

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE! With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

