Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Origin Of Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta

The Origin Of Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta (Preview Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore Absolute Batman #4 with art by Gabriel Walta, stepping in for Nick Dragotta.

Bruce Wayne faces a pivotal trial in Gotham's court, set against organized crime's threat.

Experience Nosferatu-inspired Batman, fusing supernatural elements with classic crime fighting.

Discover Bruce Wayne's origin and his eerie ties to Absolute Joe Chill, reshaping Batman lore.

Next week sees Gabriel Walta take over artistic duties for Absolute Batman #4 from Nick Dragotta (and watch for others to do similar in upcoming issues) who will be back for issue 5, as Scott Snyder and Walta out Bruce Wayne in the dock for a very important trial…

Before giving us a very different trial, with organised crime targeting the good honest (ish) people of Gotham City.

And lets this Absolute Bruce Wayne try out a few things…

Absolute Batman is closer to the Detective Comics #27 look of the character, there is more of the bat than the battle about him. This is a Nosferatu Batman, boiling eyes, prominent pointed teeth, a banshee screech. But this is not a place for words.

This is an inhuman freakshow of a creature, supernatural. ghostly, hungry and hunting. It's definitely a bat, but is it too much bat? Well, it's time to watch as Bruce Wayne continues to develop the bat theme through the comic, as well as paralleling it with his time spent learning from bats to win his design prize and ultimately doom his fate as a result. It's a very different relationship between Absolute Bruce Wayne and Absolute Joe Chill that the standard Batman ongoing series have, whereas in Detective Comics, Bruce Wayne is currently sleeping with Joe Chill's daughter…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Gabriel Walta (CA) Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!