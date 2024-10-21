Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: peach momoko, spawn

The Other Side Of The Peach Momoko Spawn Variant Cover Fight At NYCC

The Other Side of the Peach Momoko Spawn Variant Cover Fight at New York Comic Con, talking to Spectral Comics

Brian Murphy, owner of Spectral Comics, who had commissioned and was selling the Peach Momoko NYCC exclusive cover of Spawn #357, got in touch with Bleeding Cool last night. We had reported a widely discussed fistfight between those in line, as well as comments from others in line that this was all down to other vendors at the show who had lined up before ordinary attendees, some of whom had been lining up since 5 am, got the chance. Well, Brian Murphy had a different take on matters. "First, there wasn't any fight or fist-throwing. Someone's wife got bumped in the rush, and the gentleman was shoved by the husband. I asked them both to apologize to each other, or they'd all be removed from the line."

"We didn't sell a comic till 10:15 because we waited until the line behaved in an orderly fashion. Also, every badge was checked. I told every person that was there before ten that no line would form before and to keep it moving. I even cleared them away from my booth and the aisle. They ended up pooling in an area and moving around. I told them this wasn't a line. I believe part of the issue was that when people came in, they assumed it was the line, but it wasn't; it was actually about 15-20 yards from my actual booth."

"When we formed the line, certain parts ignored requests to conform to a single-person line. However, once we started pulling from the back of the line, where the attendees politely followed our requests and ADA badges or children, they started being more compliant. We then pulled from the front 5 people at a time, checking every badge. NO ONE WAS WEARING AN EXHIBITOR BADGE. But of course, I've heard some bought Friday badges just to get this book. At that point, it's out of my control."

It may be worth remembering that the New York Comic Con show floor was filled with more exclusive variant cover-selling vendors than ever before. Marvel Comics did have a similar issue with their own Peach Momoko variant cover for Marvel Unlimited Plus members, though maybe less physical;. Again, they made it attendee-only, but some familiar faces turned up with switched badges a little later…

I also repeatedly asked one other question of Brian, how come the receipt that people got after buying the comic in question was not from Brian Murphy or Spectral Comics but from Todd McFarlane Productions? More questions to ask, and I am happy to hear the answers.

