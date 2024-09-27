Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Magma Comix, Pedestrian

The Pedestrian, Collected, in Magma Comix's December 2024 Solicits

Joey Esposito and Sean Von Gorman's The Pedestrian comic book series from Magma Comix gets collected in their December 2024 solicits.

PEDESTRIAN TP VOL 01

MAGMA COMIX

OCT241756

(W) Joey Esposito (A / CA) Sean Von Gorman

Behold, The Pedestrian! A strange visitor speedwalks into Summer City and silently changes the lives of its residents. But not all is quiet in this sleepy, small town-an ancient conflict linked to the secret history of street signs is brewing! DON'T WALK… RUN! In The Pedestrian, justice always has the right of way!

Writer Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) reunites with Pawn Shop collaborator, artist Sean Von Gorman (Ghost Planet), for an offbeat tale that will stick with you!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

ROME ETERNAL #2 CVR A YAPUR

MAGMA COMIX

OCT241750

OCT241751 – ROME ETERNAL #2 CVR B SANAPO

(W) Homero Rios (A / CA) Diego Yapur

Step into the moment of glory! The Mysteries' mission to assassinate the emperor is planned to every detail, each member with an important role… yet none can anticipate the high cost this will bring! Meanwhile, who is the Emperor's mole inside the group and who is supplying them with information? Treachery and action are always in fashion in Rome Eternal!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS #3 CVR A FRY (MR)

MAGMA COMIX

OCT241752

OCT241753 – NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS #3 CVR B RICCARDI (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Paul Fry

The night is young… and the blood is flowing!

Trapped, scared and about to die, Lara Tavaras and her friends face the truth about Hill Creek… and themselves.

Mayhem, murder and maniacs. It's the gore-soaked slasher fest every horror fan has been dying for!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL #3 CVR A CULEBRAS

MAGMA COMIX

OCT241754

OCT241755 – DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL #3 CVR B IANNICIELLO

(W) AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia (A / CA) Belen Culebras

A witches sleepover turns into a bloodbath, as their magical safehouse transforms into a haunted house. Trapped inside Casa Castillo with a creepy ghost, bruja Ana wields her powerful magic to save the coven. Meanwhile coroner Sam investigates as the serial killer is finally discovered!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

