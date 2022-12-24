The Penultimate Gold Digger in Antarctic Press' March 2023 Solicits

Antarctic Press and Fred Perry's Gold Digger comes to its Cerebus-style conclusion in 2023 with issue 300. But it's the penultimate issue, #299, which is in Antarctic Press' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, below. Take a look…

GOLD DIGGER #299

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231206

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

The road to #300 continues!

Tiffy's quest to discover the fate of her aunt Gina brings her to a shard from the castle on the edge of infinity. Inside these ruins are records of Gina's journey through the cosmic breaches spanning the previous timelines of her former selves. In these visions, Gina and her precursors do some serious (and gratifying) alternate timeline renovation.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #188

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231204

(W) Alfred Perez, Ben Dunn (A) Ben Dunn

Petunia is in a fight against time to complete Steamhead's Mega-steam Cannon that will deliver the final blow to Kuroni in all dimensions…if Ricky doesn't eliminate her first! Action, drama, laughs, and thrills abound! The last battle for the fate of all worlds is here!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL GOLD DIGGER CROSSOVER COLL TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231205

(W) Ben Dunn, Fred Perry (A) Ben Dunn, Fred Perry, David Hutchinson

Collects Collects Gold Digger/Ninja High School: A Science Affair, Gold Digger/Ninja High School: Asrial vs. Cheetah, and Gold Digger/Ninja High School: Dragonblade

Presenting a colossal colorized collection of crossovers between the Antarctic Press flagship titles Ninja High School and Gold Digger! From the original appearance of the Dynasty of the Stars in Asrial vs. Cheetah to the original appearance of Spellvis in A Science Affair to Asrial and Cheetah's reuniting against the Dynasty in Dragonblade, this combination of stripes and spots will leave you seeing stars!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 24.99

EXCITING COMICS #34

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231207

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Guillermo Romano

"The Golden Age" (Pedro Belushi, Jose Antonio Rubio, Carlos Sherpa, Cesar Acevedo, Juan Alarcon, Caesar, Guillo-O, DaniZar, Ruben Davila, Sebastian Luque, Sergio Martinez ,Guillermo Romano, Jennifer Rubio, Sergio Desanctis), "The Alternate: Charlie Hodged" (Jeff Winstead,Alex Greychuck).

"The Golden Age" (Pedro Belushi, Jose Antonio Rubio, Carlos Sherpa, Cesar Acevedo, Juan Alarcon, Caesar, Guillo-O, DaniZar, Ruben Davila, Sebastian Luque, Sergio Martinez ,Guillermo Romano, Jennifer Rubio, Sergio Desanctis): In an alternate 1940s, inventor Thomas Edison unleashes a robotic menace to destroy his nemesis, Nikola Tesla, along with Tesla's inventions. To face this threat, a group of superheroes come together: Arrow, Black Terror, Frankenstein's creature, Masquerade, and Black Venus! "The Alternate: Charlie Hodged" (Jeff Winstead, Alex Greychuck): The heroes of two generations gather to pay their respects to a fallen comrade. Meanwhile, Mettle and Metalman finally face the reality of coexisting on the same Earth. Plus-head-spinning secrets are revealed as we delve into the origins of the members of the Association!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

INTERSTELLAR DUST TP (MR)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231208

(W) C.J. Hudson (A) Igor Wolski

MATURE READERS

C.J. Hudson and Igor Wolski's action-packed prison-break story has escaped the confines of the pages of Offworld Sci-Fi Double Feature to run rampant in its own fully collected volume! An intergalactic prison transport vessel breaks down, and the crew and a band of less hardened criminals do whatever they can to survive a riot in deep space. Follow Javan, Cael, Lake, and all the others, as they battle a sinister crime boss, and sometimes one another!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MANGA Z #11

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231209

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Kitsune Windsor

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): The party has survived their escape from Olcross Castle, but Lenifille is still badly hurt. Sylka and Kyle need to get help from local Dark Elves, if they can gain their trust. "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, Komoriuta, Anthony Zicari, MitsuBlinger, Ana Kris): Foxy and friends get silly with each other while exploring their feelings…which doesn't go very well! Amusing fails and friendships abound! "The Girl with the Mega Iron Fists" (Tyler Carpenter): The battle against the Behemoth ends, but it causes strain on Eliana's relationship with both Angeal and Dante. As they confront these issues, a mysterious figure emerges.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #16

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231210

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Rich Stahnke

"Adrift" (Mark Fenton, Jacob Eguren): Jessica "Jessie" Evans finds herself washed up on what appears to be a deserted island. She soon discovers the island is far from deserted and that she is about to become part of the nightmarish events taking place there. Can Jessie uncover why people are being murdered here before she too becomes a victim? Conceived by Mark Fenton (Planet Comics, SpaceCooler, The Accursed) and brought to life by the incomparable Jacob Euguren (Blue Beetle, Wildstorm)! "The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa): As Zan races to save the captured expedition from being sacrificed to the Moon Queen, he must face down the fiercest warrior of her tribe, a warrior determined to bring Zan down!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PLANET COMICS #18

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231211

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Carlos Gabriel Diaz

"Scorched Mars" (Scott O. Brown, Horatio Lalia), "The Murk" (Fernando Sosa).

"Scorched Mars" (Scott O. Brown, Horatio Lalia): Breaking into Olympus Mons was easy enough, but when Roland Allegro finds himself betrayed and captured by General Hands' forces, he finds himself faced with a choice: Stay behind and face the invasion, or abandon Mars for good. "The Murk" (Fernando Sosa): Scientific experiments performed by the Nazis have given rise to a deadly force: the unparalleled assassin known as the Murk.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #23

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231212

(W) Francesco Moriconi (A) Midori Yamane, Giampiero Wallnofer (CA) Brian Denham

"Uncanny Valley, Part 4 of 6"

To make the small community safer, Bran urges Alma to undergo a bizarre experiment that could make her immune to attack by resurrected people. Drogan, forced to collaborate against her will, warns young people about the heavy consequences that their choice can have.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KAMEN AMERICA SCARS & BARS ONESHOT CVR A TIMOTHY LIM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231213

(W) Mark Pellegrini, Timothy Lim (A) Timothy Lim

Carly and the Kamen Corps are in an awkward, precarious position as they must face the reality that one of their friends is the villainous Vermillion Masquerade! Conflicted with the need to take down her friend-turned-foe, Kamen America is faced with the decisions she'll have to make to stop Vermillion's destructive rampage while salvaging what's left of their relationship! It's Kamen America versus Vermillion Masquerade in their final confrontation, culminating in the epic finale of the Stars and Strife Saga– and Carly's story is just getting started!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KAMEN AMERICA SCARS & BARS ONESHOT CVR B ANGEL ART VIRGIN

FANTASY COMICS SKETCHBOOK #2 ONE SHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231215

(CA) Brian Denham

It's a golden opportunity to let your imagination run wild! Let your storytelling skills soar to realms unknown to craft your own four-color flights of fantasy! (Or go monochrome, duo-tone, or whatever you like. It's your fantasy!)

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CHARACTER SHEET 2-SIDED T-SHIRT SM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN231216

(A) Joe Wight

Need to fill an open slot in a gaming session? Have a quest (magical or mundane) that needs fulfilling, or looking to join one? Want to be sure you've got the proper party balance for that party you're throwing? Then show 'em your stats, stat, so the local guilds or wandering groups know! This double-sided shirt works with all multi-sided dice, so you can fill in the numbers that suit you best, 'cause that's how you roll!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 21.99

CHARACTER SHEET 2-SIDED T-SHIRT MED SRP: 21.99

CHARACTER SHEET 2-SIDED T-SHIRT LG SRP: 21.99

CHARACTER SHEET 2-SIDED T-SHIRT XL SRP: 21.99

CHARACTER SHEET 2-SIDED T-SHIRT XXL SRP: 23.99

CHARACTER SHEET 2-SIDED T-SHIRT XXXL SRP: 24.99