The Phoenix Rises as Iron Studios Reveals New X-Men Deluxe Statue

Jean Grey has had a complicated history in Marvel Comics and especially when it comes to the popular X-Men The Dark Phoenix Saga. Jean Grey actually stayed dead for a long time in the X-Men comics, and it is was only recently that she returned. However, Iron Studios is bringing back Jean Grey as the Dark Phoenix once again as they reveal their newest X-Men vs. Sentinel 1/10 Art Scale statue. This goddess returns with a truly incredible statute that will stand 19.3 inches tall that is hand-painted and loaded with detail. Featuring both translucent and standard sculpting, Jean Grey is depicted with the flaming bird behind her as she wears her red and gold Dark Phoenix outfit. It does look like Iron Studios will also be releasing a standard version of Jean Grey with no Phoenix in the future, so be on the lookout for that. A lot of detail can be found in this beautiful and she will be priced at $449.99, with a Late 2022 release. Pre-orders for her are live right here and she will fit well as a solo or companion piece to the Sentinel Vs. diorama statues.

"Getting back from a cocoon in the bottom of Jamaica Bay's waters. Believing to be the real Jean, Phoenix fought by X-Men's side and saved the universe. But after being manipulated by mutant villain Jason Wyngarde, known as Mastermind, Phoenix went crazy and became mission in space, after facing a lethal solar radiation storm, the X-Men are saved by the mighty telepath hero Jean Grey. When she was about to die by radiation poisoning, Jean was saved by the cosmic entity known as Phoenix Force, a universal, immortal, and immutable force, known as the personification of the very creation's passion, and one of the most feared beings in all existence."

"At this moment the Phoenix Force took the form of Jean, creating a duplicate body of her and absorbing her memories, personality, and part of her consciousness. After that, she cast the real Jean Grey into suspended animation in a strange a universal threat known as Dark Phoenix. Jean was rescued in her stasis, and after a while, other factors led her to possess a spark of Phoenix's consciousness and residual energy."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes the fire Phoenix on the base

Product dimensions: 19.3 in (H) x 16.5 in (W) x 8.6 in (D)

Product Weight: 5.3 lbs

MSRP: USD 449,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022