The Rarest Copy Of X-Factor #10 Is Inside Spawn #319

If nothing else this confirms that Image Comics' Spawn uses the same printers as Marvel Comics. Even though Image Comics used thicker paper and cover stock. Because this is the copy of Spawn #319 that one Eric Hernandez bought from his local comic shop. At least that's what it is on the outside, anyway.

But on the inside, it's a totally different story. Rather than a tale carrying on from Spawn Universe and setting up many more tales to come across that world, there's an upside-down copy of X-Factor #10, the hottest book of the week on the aftermarket, selling copies from between $15 and $30 this morning.

Here's how it looks like from the back. How much this copy of Spawn #319/X-Factor #10 might go for on the open market is unknown but people are welcome to make Eric Hernandez (contact above) an offer if they are interested.

And maybe both Marvel – and Image Comics – might have to have words with their shared printer over just how this sort of thing happened, and got out, anyway…

SPAWN #319 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

APR210333

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

This is where it all starts, folks! This month in the pages of SPAWN #319 we plant the "seed" that will grow into the new SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: #1 (also available this month)! Yes, the publishing world of SPAWN is officially expanding! And this is the jumping-on point for new readers! New threats, new allies, and more importantly new titles!In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $2.99 X-FACTOR #10 GALA

MARVEL COMICS

APR210798

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

THE LAST DANCE! At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99