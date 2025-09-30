Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, Invincible Woman, invisible woman, malice, Marvel Rivals

The Return Of Malice As The Invincible Woman & Free Marvel Rivals Code

The Return of Malice as The Invincible Woman and a free Marvel Rivals code in Fantastic Four #6, from Ryan North and Humberto Ramos

Article Summary Sue Storm returns as The Invincible Woman, a powerful new threat inspired by her Malice persona

Fantastic Four #6 launches a major storyline running into 2026, starting this December

Includes a free Marvel Rivals code for a Malice Will Rule spray featuring Sue's classic costume

Variant covers by John Byrne and Marvel Rivals add collector appeal to upcoming Fantastic Four issues

Once upon a time, in the John Byrne Eighties, as we must now call them, Susan Storm of The Fantastic Four was infected by the Psycho-Man's Hate Monger and switched from Invisible Girl to a psychopathic, torture-loving villain known as Malice. It was that event that, when restored, saw her change her name to The Invisible Woman.

Forty years later, it appears that she is back as The Invincible Woman, in December's Fantastic Four #6 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos, a new storyline running into 2026, and the comic will come with a Marvel Rivals video game redeem code for an in-game MALICE WILL RULE spray featuring Invisible Woman's "Malice" costume. This is how the issue was solicited:

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1! Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation…or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation?

This is what they are adding:

GET SUE STORM. SO SAYS GALACTUS! When a message hidden in the structure of reality is decoded, Sue Storm becomes the most wanted super hero in the universe. And that makes both her – and planet Earth – a target for invasion! The Fantastic Four venture into space to answer Galactus' call, and together, they'll discover the terrifying mystery of the INVINCIBLE WOMAN, forcing Sue to confront possibilities of her powers that she never dared to imagine! Meanwhile, back on Earth, the junior Fantastic Four step up in the main team's absence! "This December, learn what would happen if the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four held nothing back with the debut of THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN! A twisted, alternate version of Invisible Woman, INVINCIBLE WOMAN will headline an upcoming arc of writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos' celebrated run of FANTASTIC FOUR, starting with issue #6. Driven mad by her power and tormented by a tragic mistake that cost her everything, INVINCIBLE WOMAN resembles Malice, Sue's dark persona that was first unleashed by Psycho Man during John Byrne's legendary run on the title. "After being added to Marvel Rivals earlier this year, Sue's iconic Malice costume became one of the game's most sought-after costumes. To celebrate its popularity, FANTASTIC FOUR #6 will include a redeem code for players to unlock an exclusive new in-game MALICE WILL RULE spray. (Terms and conditions apply. See book for details.) Today, fans can check out the main covers for FANTASTIC FOUR #6-8 along with newly revealed variant covers, including a Hidden Gem variant cover by Malice creator John Byrne. FANTASTIC FOUR #6 will also feature a special Marvel Rivals variant cover spotlighting artwork from the game.

"Sue has played a lot of roles over her lifetime, and I think she's a really fascinating character," North shared. "She's smart, she's funny, and she's determined. The Invincible Woman isn't our Sue Storm—and our Sue Storm isn't going anywhere—but she is a version of her that had different things happen over the course of her life. Of course, we've seen a similar situation with The Maker, but the true danger of the Fantastic Four was never an evil Reed Richards—it's an unchained Susan Storm."

FANTASTIC FOUR #6 On Sale 12/3

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 On Sale 1/7

FANTASTIC FOUR #8 On Sale 2/18

