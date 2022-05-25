The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Captain Carter

In Captain Carter #1 a couple of months ago, by Jamie McKelvie and Maika Cresta, we met Peggy Carter's new neighbour in modern-day London, Harley. And quite the music lover, and music creator she is. We also learn that she is quite a fan of the superheroes.

Especially when she discovers just who her new neighbour actually is. And is quite loose lipped with her language in the process.

Not that it is all peaches and cream, however, in issue 2, Harley gives Peggy Carter a few modern lessons in the way things have gone since she went into the ice and came out in modern-day Britain. Stuff went down and it is a different world in which she operates.

I mean, this may be set on a parallel Earth, but the parallels are razor-thin close to our own, even more so with every passing day it seems. If the Rwanda solution has been used in this comic it would have seemed far too fanciful.

This week's Captain Carter #3 sees Peggy Carter having confronted her own government and now on the run, rather. And Harley's place make a good and convenient place to hide out. At which point we learn her name and just what music she has been working on.

She's Harley Davis. And she is working on a Motormouth + Killpower track. Thirty years ago, this was Harley Davis.

Created by Paul Neary and developed by writer Graham Marks with initial designs by Gary Frank, for Marvel UK's Overkill comic and spinoff Motormouth ongoing series. Harley Davis was an orphan who grew up as part of an East End gang, who lived on the streets, with her bad language getting her the nickname Motormouth.

And also granted, courtesy of her DNA and embedded technology, to have the power to jump from one parallel universe to another, long before America Chavez got the idea.

Being pursued by Mys-Tech, the big bad of the Marvel Uk-verse back then, she even managed to tame one of the agents sent to capture or kill her, Killpower.

And they ended up sharing the book, as Motormouth And Killpower.

She has popped up a few places since but never for long, including Hulk and Captain Britain & MI 13. But now she is back, reinvented for Captain Carter's parallel universe. But universe jumping for her – not yet anyway. She still has a mouth on her. But she is a lot better with technology…

Can Killpower be far behind? I do hope so. Very far indeed.

