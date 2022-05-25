The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Captain Carter

In Captain Carter #1 a couple of months ago, by Jamie McKelvie and Maika Cresta, we met Peggy Carter's new neighbour in modern-day London, Harley. And quite the music lover, and music creator she is. We also learn that she is quite a fan of the superheroes.

The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Catain Carter

Especially when she discovers just who her new neighbour actually is. And is quite loose lipped with her language in the process.

The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

Not that it is all peaches and cream, however, in issue 2, Harley gives Peggy Carter a few modern lessons in the way things have gone since she went into the ice and came out in modern-day Britain. Stuff went down and it is a different world in which she operates.

The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

I mean, this may be set on a parallel Earth, but the parallels are razor-thin close to our own, even more so with every passing day it seems. If the Rwanda solution has been used in this comic it would have seemed far too fanciful.

The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

This week's Captain Carter #3 sees Peggy Carter having confronted her own government and now on the run, rather. And Harley's place make a good and convenient place to hide out. At which point we learn her name and just what music she has been working on.

Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming

She's Harley Davis. And she is working on a Motormouth + Killpower track. Thirty years ago, this was Harley Davis.

The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Captain Carter

Created by Paul Neary and developed by writer Graham Marks with initial designs by Gary Frank, for Marvel UK's Overkill comic and spinoff Motormouth ongoing series. Harley Davis was an orphan who grew up as part of an East End gang, who lived on the streets, with her bad language getting her the nickname Motormouth.

The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

And also granted, courtesy of her DNA and embedded technology, to have the power to jump from one parallel universe to another, long before America Chavez got the idea.The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

Being pursued by Mys-Tech, the big bad of the Marvel Uk-verse back then, she even managed to tame one of the agents sent to capture or kill her, Killpower.

The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

And they ended up sharing the book, as Motormouth And Killpower.

The Return Of Motormouth To Marvel In Captain Carter

She has popped up a few places since but never for long, including Hulk and Captain Britain & MI 13. But now she is back, reinvented for Captain Carter's parallel universe. But  universe jumping for her – not yet anyway. She still has a mouth on her. But she is a lot better with technology…

The Return Of Motormouth Ton Marvel In Catain Carter

Can Killpower be far behind? I do hope so. Very far indeed.

CAPTAIN CARTER #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR221069
(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie
ENTER IRON MAN!
Captain Carter has plenty on her hands already, wrestling with a betrayal from the very organization she thought she could trust. Is Tony Stark here to help? Or will he be just another complication at a time when Peggy's life is full of them? RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: $3.99

