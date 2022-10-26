The Return of Sublime To Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

Recently the X-Men comic book Marauders has seen Cerebra from the X-Men 2099 revive the remains of The Threshold, the earliest mutants from billions of years ago using her special skills, and learn their names and gifts. Three new residents of Krakoa, but we learn more of their lives from times before time. And how they developed viruses to use as tools, such as translation. Basically, we are talking microbiological Babel Fish. But they also used viruses as weapons, very specifically designed ones. Viruses that turned against their makers. And not just common sentient viruses, but viruses with a plan. And Cassandra Nova knows them.

And states their names.

Sublime was created by Grant Morrison and Leinil Francis Yu for their New X-Men Annual in 2001, though has since been retrofitted into the Weapon X programme, as John Sublime, director of the creation of living weapons from Captain America up.

Sublime was the name of sentient bacterial life-form that was meant to have arisen during the beginnings of life on Earth, a concept that John Byrne had already developed for West Coast Avengers as That Which Endures. It survived infecting hosts, but mutants were immune to infection, and so they started a war against mutants, making humans suspicious of mutants, and turn to hatred, in an attempt to wipe them out, and developed the mutant-enhancing drug Kick, actually Sublime's bacterial body in a dose high enough to enable mutant body possession.

Some of the New X-Men were under the grip of Sublime including Martha, one known as No-Girl. But now out of the brain-in-a-glass phase and into her own generated body.

Today's New Mutants #31, as well as establishing someone who could be the most powerful mutant in the Marvel Universe, begins a new story, not mentioned in solicitations, that may suggest a little cross-pollination with Marauders.

The Sublime Saga. Because now the team are under assault by those who have stolen mutant powers and used them for their own ends, the U-Men, once under the control of Sublime.

Is that Kevin Ford? Member of the New Mutants and then the Hellions, his power destroyed everything he touched. Last seen on Krakoa, but what happened? And who happened?

John Sublime is back. Back in the present, as well as in the past. Are New Mutants and Marauders going to join these two strands together? They both do seem to be coming to an end, according to these solicits in time for Sins Of Sinister. Might a secret crossover be going on?

NEW MUTANTS #31

AUG220861

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein (CA) Rafael De Latorre

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein (CA) Rafael De Latorre

ESCAPADE JOINS THE NEW MUTANTS! Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders brings the breakout character of this year's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE anthology to one of the Marvel Universe's most beloved teams! Personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the death of her best friend. But is Emma telling her the whole truth? Can Shela adjust to life on the island? Will the New Mutants accept her? Or is this crash course in Krakoan headed for a deadly pileup? Join Escapade and your favorite lovable mutant rapscallions in the start to a wild ride of a three-issue arc with artist Alberto Alburquerque and guest strips by PRIDE's Ro Stein & Ted Brandt!

MARAUDERS #8

SEP221002

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 2!

The Marauders go where no Krakoan has gone before! Back, at last, to the first mutant society ever! Kate Pryde might be allergic to the word "no," but can her crew really save the past without destroying the present? And as the Marauders plan to rescue yesterday, the Threshold Three run free today! But can Krakoa survive the experience?

NEW MUTANTS #32

SEP221007

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein (CA) Rafael De Latorre

THE U-MEN HAVE THE NEW MUTANTS IN THEIR CLUTCHES!

The U-Men, a fanatical organization of humans hell-bent on becoming the physically superior species by stealing mutants' power, have captured Escapade and the New Mutants. Now imprisoned on their base, Shela must use her burgeoning yet unpredictable powers to help her new friends escape. But Cerebella has a traumatic history with the U-Men, and it'll take more than a power swap to free her from that legacy.

MARAUDERS #9

OCT220901

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 3!

Captain Pryde and the Marauders have vowed to save Threshold and all its mutants, no matter the odds. But maybe they should've checked those odds first! Witness the origins of Threshold and of mutantkind itself! And fight to protect those origins as the Marauders find they're not the only castaways from the future to take root in the deep past. All this?and the first appearance of GROVE, without whom the Krakoan era wouldn't exist!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: $3.99

NEW MUTANTS #33

OCT220907

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt (CA) Rafael De Latorre

FIGHT OR FLIGHT?

The U-Men have the New Mutants surrounded! Will the mutant youngsters gather the strength and courage to fight the good fight and power their way through a seemingly unstoppable force? Or give into their fears and insecurities? And Sublime has his sights set on Escapade, determined to procure her powers by any means possible. With the clock close to running out before Morgan's foretold doom, the pressure is on Shela to save her best friend while avoiding Sublime's clutches. Find out the fate of these young heroes in Charlie Jane Anders and Alberto Alburquerque's explosive conclusion to this three-issue arc!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99

MARAUDERS #10

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Classic Homage Variant Cover

by JEN BARTEL

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – FINALE!

With all of known history in the balance, Bishop and Psylocke lead a last-ditch strike to retake the past from its twin bacterial tyrants. Dangers mount! Can Pryde escape an unbreathing prison in time to rescue not just her crew, but the foundations of mutant society itself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

That's a finale… there are no January or February 2023 listings for New Mutants. The Sins Of Sinister are taking over…