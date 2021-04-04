The Role of Vampires and Dracula in King In Black #5 (Spoilers)

The finale of The King In Black is out this week. Issue 5 has been delayed for some time, but it is finally here. It should be no surprise that Knull and his symbiote slaves will be defeated – a number of comics have been telling of a post-KIB time, though rather shy of detail.

The finale of The King In Black #4 showed the God of Light making their way onto the scene, the host-hopping Captain Universe, who also takes people as their host in order to help others. One symbiote god versus another?

But Bleeding Cool gets the word that also joining the fray will be vampires. The Vampire Nation of the Marvel Universe pops up every now and then. At one point, during the rise of the Twilight movies, David Gabriel at Marvel Comics made X-Men vs Vampires thing happen, that left Jubillee as a vampire, and they have recently returned in Wolverine, with Dracula trying to get Wolverine's E-type blood to create daywalker vampires. Dracula has also appeared in the Avengers, with his own plans alongside the World's Greatest Villains working for Mephisto also taking root.

But Knull could be the greatest threat to vampires of all. Even though blotting out the sun might be beneficial to vampires, taking away their foodstuff and wrapping them in symbiotes isn't as welcome.

And so Bleeding Cool learns in King In Black #5, the vampires come to the heroes aid to help defeat Knull? And what thanks do they get? Well, what kind of thanks do you think Blade of the Avengers will deliver? It's all very Rorschach-like. What demands will the Vampire Nation demand in return? Here's a King In Black #5 preview…

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210521

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

WHAT'S A GOD TO A NONBELIEVER?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $5.99