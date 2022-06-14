The Seer & Anti-Oracle Of Gotham? It's The Russians (Batgirls Spoiler)

Remember the Seer and the Anti-Oracle? The future version of Barabar Gordon's Oracle may be running around Gotham Future State #16 published by DC Comics today…

But in today's Batgirls #7, she is working on the origin of Seer. But not before Seer's internal monologue beats her to it. Originally known as the Anti-Oracle, The Seer previously threw a spanner in the works for both the Batpeople and the Magistrate after posing as the Oracle network during the Fear State event, which would have led up to Future State if they hadn't been hobbled.

Her identity was hidden during that event series…

Taking over the Oracle network and using it for her own ends rather riled original Oracle, Barbara Gordon.

In the new Batgirls series, however, she set herself up as their Big Bad – and we got a much closer look at her. Even if the Batgirls did not.

It has taken today for us to get anything close to an origin, but in today's Batgirls #7 they rip off the plaster with an internal monologue.

And tying her life into the criminal carer of The Penguin. Who is about to become a major threat in the ongoing Batman comic book again.

Only for Barbara Gordon to be right behind her on the internal monologue.

The Seer is Kira Kosov. The leader of the Odessa Mob, Russian drug-dealing gangsters in the DC Universe, was Vasily Kosov, known for dismembering his victims, and was killed during one of Ra's Al Ghul's gang wars. Alexander Kosov took over the gang, and worked with the Penguin.

So, of course, given the world situation, it has to be the Russians behind the big surveillance and data hack. The DC Universe seems to be catching up with Marvel in this regard. Is there a reason The Seer always wears those big sunglasses? Has she inherited her mother's gem?

