The Sound Of Her Ka-Chings – First Death In Sandman #8 9.6 At Auction

With the approaching Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, there is much collector attention focused on the comic books from the eighties and nineties. And none more than Sandman #8, The Sound Of Her Wings, the first appearance of Death, who had been mentioned as a sibling of Dream since the first issue. With Kirby Howell-Baptiste cast in the role, Neil Gaiman stated "That sensibleness and love is manifest in this actress. I don't think anybody is going to have any complaints… Why would I say that? It's fandom, of course they're going to have complaints! That's what they do" but when "they watch Death's first appearance in 'The Sound of Her Wings,' it'll all be OK." Later adding, when accused of not caring about the show, "I give all the f-cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f-cks about people who don't understand/haven't read Sandman, whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."

Even the mention of the name of that issue as a separate chapter in the Netflix adaptation shows what attention the series will pay to the original comic book. And what attention collectors may want to pay to it at well. A copy of Sandman #8 in CGC 9.6 slabbed and graded condition is up for auction from Heritage Auctions today. A copy on eBay recently sold for $600 in the same grade, let's keep an eye on how much this goes for, shall we?

Sandman #8 (DC, 1989) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First appearance of Death, who will appear in the upcoming Sandman TV series. Dave McKean cover. Mike Dringenberg art. Neil Gaiman story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $125. CGC census 8/21: 484 in 9.6, 277 higher.