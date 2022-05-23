The Strange, Cyclops-Like Saga of The Comet in Pep Comics, at Auction

Although you may not have heard of him, MLJ Magazines' the Comet has one of the most interesting story arcs of the Golden Age — and he likely inspired one of the X-Men in the process. The Comet was created by Jack Cole, the writer/artist best known for creating Plastic Man. The character ran in Pep Comics #1-17 and had a noteworthy death in that last issue, but his look and powers are going to seem similar to most modern comics fans. It's nearly impossible to imagine that MLJ's Comet didn't inspire the X-Men's Cyclops. The Comet also has a disintegrating ray that shoots from his eyes uncontrollably, and he wears a visor to hold it back. His visor looks virtually identical to the one used by Cyclops, and it has the same function. An underappreciated character who debuted over 20 years before the X-men, there's a nice group of Pep Comics, many of which feature the Comet, available in the 2022 May 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122221 at Heritage Auctions.

The Comet was scientist John Dickering, who injected himself with a gas that's fifty times lighter than hydrogen. Dickering discovered that this made him lighter than air, practically giving him the power of flight, and disintegrating eye beams that required a visor to control. Equally as fascinating his death prompted the creation of one of MLJ's most famous heroes — the Hangman. In Pep Comics #17, the Comet was killed by gangsters while protecting his brother. In return, his brother vowed vengeance on the underworld by becoming the Hangman.

Of course, the Pep Comics series is full of important material including the Shield, Archie, Madam Satan, and much more. But really… the Comet just might be one of the most underappreciated superheroes of the Golden Age, and there's a nice group of Pep Comics, many of which feature the Comet, available in the 2022 May 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122221 at Heritage Auctions.