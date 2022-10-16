The Third Appearance Of Marvel Comics' Man-Thing

There has been a lot more market interest in early appearance of Marvel Comics' Man-Thing character after his recent appearance in the Werewolf By Night TV one-shot, which has seen early appearance rocket up the charts.

Created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway and Gray Morrow for Savage Tales #1 in 1971, the character became a cult favourite after being written by Steve Gerber in a 39-issue run which also introduced the character Howard The Duck. A humanoid swamp monster living in the Florida Everglades near a Seminole reservation and the fictional town of Citrusville in Cypress County, Florida, he gave birth to the phrase "Whatever knows fear, burns at the touch of the Man-Thing." He previously appeared in the all-but-forgotten Marvel film Man-Thing in 2005, played by Conan Stevens, and now in Werewolf by Night, motion-captured by Carey Jones with Jeffrey Ford providing vocals.

This copy of Astonishing Tales: Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Hidden Jungle #13 from 1972 was the character's third appearance and is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, CGC slabbed at 7.5 grade, and going under the hammer today.

Originally planned to run in an issue of Savage Tales, the cancellation of the comic after its first issue saw a second story delayed for a couple of years until it ran Astonishing Tales #12, a seven-page story integrated into the Ka-Zar as a black-and-white interlude in this issue and the subsequent issue, written by Roy Thomas and drawn by John Buscema and Rich Buckler. And it's that issue that's up for auction today. And currently with bids totalling $50.

Astonishing Tales #13 (Marvel, 1972) CGC VF- 7.5 White pages. Featuring Ka-Zar and Zabu. Third Man-Thing appearance. Barbara Morse appearance. Rich Buckler cover and art. John Buscema art. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $30. CGC census 10/22: 2 in 7.5, 122 higher. CGC Grader Notes: crease right bottom of front cover breaks color, crease right top of front cover, light spine stress lines to cover

