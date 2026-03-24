Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, carnage, chuck norris, Dan Quintana, Dead Teenagers, Exquisite Corpses, Man-Spider, powers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the hand

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Dan Quintana And Chuck Norris

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Absolute Dan Quintana, Chuck Norris, Spider-Man Brand New Day and Dead Teenagers

Article Summary Dan Quintana's exclusive cover variants spark frenzy, dominating comic aftermarket sales this week.

Collector demand surges following Chuck Norris's passing and major comic-centric Netflix news.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer triggers speculation, boosting multiple Spidey key issues.

Low print horror and surprise foil variants keep indie publishers on the radar for savvy collectors.

Dan Quintana's cover variants topped the aftermarket last week, is he the new Peach Momoko? While the death of Chuck Norris, the new Spider-Man trailer, and Netflix deals drove the hottest covers in comic books right now. It's all here in this week's Top Ten, courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 – DAN QUINTANA – DAVIS RIDER (LIMITED 999) | DC | MARCH 2026 Dan Quintana is out here demolishing the aftermarket! After his epic cover for issue #16, this issue upped the ante. Dropped exclusively on Whatnot, this book nearly put the website out of commission for a bit as collectors were eager to get their hands on this limited book. With the deluge of Absolute Batman variants for each issue, it's incredible to see these very limited, difficult-to-secure books continue to dominate the aftermarket. But when Dan Quintana drops a cover like this, collectors pay no attention to the hurdles to get their hands on a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $365 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $301. KILL ALL IMMORTALS II #3 – DAN QUINTANA | DARK HORSE | MARCH 2026 Dan Quintana is killing it! Fans lined up at the aftermarket to secure the only variant available for this issue. That's about it. While the series is garnering attention from the wider market, this issue is purely due to Quintana's love and the aftermarket value associated with it. We tracked it at a high sale of $27 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. CHUCK NORRIS VOL 1 #1 | MARVEL | JANUARY 1987 How could this book appear here when Chuck Norris always takes the top spot? All jokes aside, RIP to the legend that is Chuck Norris! From a legendary martial arts career, Silver Screen as Walker, Texas Ranger, to meme legend, Norris was a beloved individual the world over. Sadly, Father Time comes for us all, with Norris recently passing away abruptly. Collectors were quick to visit the aftermarket and secure copies of Chuck Norris's very own comic book! We tracked it at a high sale of $349 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29. MARVEL FANFARE VOL 1 #2 | MARVEL | MAY 1982 We finally got a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and hot dang, was there a LOT going on. The internet immediately went to sleuth town, dissecting the trailer and its interconnected web of associated comics. The community has settled on this book as a strong, underrated bet, thanks to the sentiment that we will see Man-Spider at some point in the film due to a discussion had in the trailer. That immediately sent collectors to the aftermarket to secure the first appearance of Man-Spider. That ignited a pretty fierce debate on what actually was the first appearance of Man-Spider, before the community seemingly settled on this book. It was a quickly moving situation, and that led to some hefty aftermarket movement! We tracked it at a high sale of $185 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. DAREDEVIL VOL 1 #174 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1981 The Hand is a tricky one! This book marks their first appearance as the Hand, a ninja assassin group that serves as a foil to the likes of Daredevil and Spider-Man at street level. With the recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, we saw what appears to be the Hand and Spider-Man duking it out. We also have a new season of Daredevil: Born Again hitting screens this week, where we may see the Hand operating as well. Exciting times for the clandestine ninja assassins! We tracked it at a high sale of $216 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 – STEVE MCNIVEN – REGULAR | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 2008 Spider-Man: Brand New Day starts here, or so the comic tells us! This was a major storyline when it dropped, delivering the first full appearance of Mr. Negative, the Second Jackpot, and the first cameo of Freak. A ton went on in this run, which has inspired numerous other Spider-Man stories like the Spider-Man video game, and yes, parts of it share similarities with the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's caused a run on this issue, especially considering the first trailer just dropped. It will be interesting to see how much they pulled from this run when the movie drops! We tracked it at a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL 1 #345 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MARCH 1991 While the first full appearance of Carnage isn't until #361, this book does mark the first appearance of the Carnage symbiote. There are some loose ends that fans want tied up, thanks to the strange cameo of the Venom Symbiote in the MCU, thanks to Venom: The Last Dance. Theories abound about the future of the Black Suit in the MCU. But the immediate thing that caught fans' interest was a shot from the recent Spider-Man: Brand New Trailer that was eerily reminiscent of this cover! That was enough to get fans excited to chase this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. POWERS VOL 1 #1 | IMAGE | APRIL 2000 Adult-targeted animated series are really picking up steam thanks to the likes of Invincible. Amazon has a bit of a monopoly on the genre right now, but Netflix is throwing its hat into the mix! Recently, it was announced that Netflix plans to greenlight a pilot episode for this series, with series creator Brian Michael Bendis set to pen the pilot. We'll see how it goes or if it comes to fruition, but that was enough to get collectors hunting for this under-the-radar book. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. EXQUISITE CORPSES #11 – MICHAEL WALSH – SECRET THANK YOU FOIL | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Exquisite Corpses is still going strong, albeit it's lost a bit of steam. What do collectors crave, however? Maybe not a secret thank you foil variant, but that was enough to recharge interest! Fans love a secret variant, especially when that sucker is foil, and they showed up big time on the aftermarket to secure a copy, driving FMV to nearly 8 times what cover A is commanding. We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42. DEAD TEENAGERS #1 – NAOMI FRANQ – VIRGIN (1:10) | ONI PRESS | MARCH 2026 Oni Press may be a smaller publisher, but collectors aren't discounting them by any stretch. This book is a prime example. A solid storyline was enough to draw collectors in, as this book was everywhere last week. But like many small publishers, LCS plays it safe and typically doesn't order enough to hit ratio unless it's an established IP. That caught up with them as collectors were eager to snag this book, a virgin variant of cover A. Something about it makes it a little more haunting, and for a horror-centric series, that can make or break it on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, March 22nd, 2026.

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