The Umbrella Academy Gets Another Boom On eBay

With the third series of Umbrella Academy in the offing, there has been the expected flurry of activity on eBay over the last few days. Which has seen the Free Comic Book Day edition of Umbrella Academy hut $200 in a 9.8 CGC slab. Quite a jump from a free comic book, isn't it? While a 9.6 is at $160. And unslabbed, raw, ungraded at $70. Remember, these were all originally given away by comic book shops for free.

And the Umbrella Academy: Dallas #1 variant covers have also been getting a lot of attention of late, with the Sex Pistols homage cover in CGC 9.8 selling for $100, but the Jim Lee variant selling for $120. Indeed, the lower print run of the Dallas comic book series, before the TV series took off, have seen standard issues seell for plenty, such as The Umbrella Academy: Dallas #6 fetching $120 in CGC 9.8. Apocalypse Suite #1, unslabbed, getting $60 the other day. while even Umbrella Academy: Hotel Apocalypse #7 gets an easy $20 unslabbed.

The Umbrella Academy is an American comic book series created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Premiering for Free Comic Book Day in May 2007, the first six-issue limited series, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite, was released by Dark Horse Comics between September 14, 2007, and February 20, 2008 and won the 2008 Eisner Award for Best Finite Series/Limited Series. A second series, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas, followed in 2008. After a hiatus the series returned in 2018 with The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion released between October 3, 2018, and June 12, 2019. A television adaptation premiered on Netflix in February 2019, with a second season in 2020 and a third coming in 2022.

The Umbrella Academy is described as a "dysfunctional family of superheroes". In the mid-20th century, at the instant of the finishing blow in a cosmic wrestling match, 43 superpowered infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy at the start of the day; it is hinted by a character implied to be God that they are collectively a modern-day incarnation of the Messiah. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a.k.a. The Monocle, an extraterrestrial disguised as a famous entrepreneur, adopts seven of the children and prepares them to save the world from an unspecified threat as the Umbrella Academy. In Apocalypse Suite, the team disbands and falls out of contact until they meet on the news of Hargreeves' death, and subsequently reunite when one of their own numbers becomes a supervillain.