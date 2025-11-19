Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, chip zdarsky, doctor doom, One World Under Doom, rb silva, ryan north, Valerio Schiti, Will Of Doom

The Will Of Doom, Revealed Ahead Of Marvel's Armageddon (Big Spoilers)

The Will Of Doom, revealed at the end of One World Under Doom ahead of Marvel's Armageddon event next Summer by Chip Zdarsky (Big Spoilers)

One World Under Doom #9 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva is published today from Marvel Comics, the end of the long comic book event series that saw Doctor Doom take over and dominate the world. Along the way, ending war, opening up all borders, installing free universal healthcare and education, persuading all world leaders to surrender to him, and basically doing away with the need for superheroes altogether. However, it turned out that all was done at the expense of the souls of his Latverian citizens. We know that this will be followed by The Will Of Doom, setting up the summer's Armageddon event from Marvel Comics, written by Chip Zdarsky. And now we know what that means…

Given the death of his goddaughter, Valeria Richards, accidentally at his own hands, and at a time when he had set the timeline in stone, to be unrewriteable, she sacrificed her life to make Doctor Doom stop it all. Knowing that if anyone could, he could.

As Doctor Doom bargains with the very fundamental beings at the core of reality for her life to be restored. Willing to do whatever deal Peter Parker did for the life of his Aunt.

And of course it comes with a cost. Doctor Doom sacrifices everything, his Empire, his Sorcerer Supreme status, and gives the Earth some parting gifts as he leaves…

The return of vampires in Blood Hunt, and their new tolerance to sunlight, now sees all vampires able to be cured, if they so wish.

Even as the millions who benefitted from Doctor Doom's rule now find themselves without a home, without a future.

And humanity is as stupid and as ugly as it ever was.

Don't forget the vampires, though Reed. The vampires have a new lease on life now, quite literally. But Doctor Doom still has a plan.

But there is a truth to be shared with Reed Richards in these last few seconds, revealing the price that was paid for Richards' own daughter's life and paid for by Doctor Doom.

And that's exactly what he goes and does. Leaving Reed Richards with nothing but a mask. And word written upon it.

Oh hang on, Doctor Doom's magics seem to be affecting Bleeding Cool as well… text incoming… what is this…

"Upon my death, a copy of this document shall be inscribed within every book, computer system and information-storage device on the planet. I, Victor Von Doom, being of sound mind and body, hereby appoint Reed Richards, son of Nathaniel and Evelyn Richards, to be executor and trustee of this, THE FINAL WILL AND TESTAMENT of VICTOR VON DOOM. I hereby revoke all former wills and codicils made by me and hereby DECLARE and DEMAND that all I possess, own or rule, including my nation of Latveria, shall be given to whosoever first manages to…"

Sorry, it cuts out there. Seriously Doctor Doom, you are a vandal, scribbling in all libraries like that. You know that message is now on the Nowell Codex, which contained the single surviving copy of Beowulf, The Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám by Sangorski and Sutcliffe bound with 1050 jewels, the other two copies sunk with the Titanic and blown up in the Blitz, even the fragments remaining of the Codex Tchacos and The Gospel of Judas, now has this message from Doom written in Coptic. First edition of Milton's Paradise Lost, the untranslated Voynich manuscript, The da Vinci Codices, all copies of Shakespeare's First Folio, and Historia Naturalis by Pliny the Elder. But hang on… who manages to… what? Any ideas, Reed?

Pottymouth there, Reed Richards. But it does reveal that the upcoming Chip Zdarsky book The Will Of Doom means more than just his will to do things. It is revealed as his Will And Testament, Doctor Doom is indeed dead. And Reed Richards is in charge of his estate, and all the possibilities and problems it will bring with it.

Today's Captain America #5, also written by Chip Zdarsky, sees Steve Rogers address the USA's complicity in setting up Doom as the leader of Latveria in the first place.

And the end of One World Under Doom #9 explaining the imagery of Doom's mask in The Will Of Doom and Captain America #6 next month…

And Armageddon is coming.

"This June, the Marvel Universe faces ARMAGEDDON! Crafted by industry superstar Chip Zdarsky, ARMAGEDDON will impact the entire Marvel Universe, changing the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, the event that redefined the team for the 21st century. Groundwork for the event will be laid in upcoming storylines in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's Captain America as well as recent developments in the Ultimate Universe, specifically Miles Morales returning home with Origin Boxes in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5. Armageddon Assembles in June"

Bleeding Cool has noted that The Red Hulk is playing a key role in the new Captain America series in its upcoming second arc, as previously revealed by Chip Zdarsky and C.B. Cebulski at Lucca, as well as the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. While the Origin Boxes, created by the Ultimate Tony Stark and brought back to the 616 to be disposed of carefully, well, possibly they may not be….

As we previously reported, "Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 cover for October by Leinil Yu reveals Miles Morales holding one of the origin boxes, the devices that were used by the Ultimate Tony Stark to try and reverse what original Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, had done by removing all the superhero origin stories. And putting a new origin in a box for those who would have been superheroes, to gain their abilities once more. They were first seen in Ultimate Universe #1 in 2023 kicking things off, and it seems that the remaining origin boxes will be making a move to the Marvel Universe, given to Miles Morales, the former Ultimate Spider-Man in Ultimate Incursion #5 and taken from the new Ultimate Universe to the 616 Marvel Universe, next seen in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39. And expect them to make big changes to the Marvel Universe, whether or not the Ultimate Universe actually comes to an end or not". And of course, it is…

"Kicking off in issue #6 this January, the upcoming storyline will set a new status quo for Steve Rogers and the wider Marvel Universe with a moment that's been anticipated for years…THE RETURN OF S.H.I.E.L.D.! Drawn by series artist Valerio Schiti along with guest artists Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar, the new Captain America arc will bring the run to present day and be a key chapter in the buildup to next summer's ARMAGEDDON, a new comic book event series also written by Zdarsky. In the aftermath of One World Under Doom, Captain America will find himself on the frontlines defending the future of Latveria against a resurfaced threat from the series' opening arc, as well as outside forces including an ALL-NEW S.H.I.E.L.D., the iconic covert organization not seen since it was dissolved in 2017's Secret Empire.

"Ever since S.H.I.E.L.D. disbanded almost 10 years ago, the idea of bringing it back has come up at every creative retreat we've had. We've been working on the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a long time, and especially so over the past few months since our most recent creative retreat," shared Cebulski. "After digging more into this Captain America story with Chip, Valerio, and our teams, it became clear that this was the right story and right time to do so. And with this year being the 60th anniversary since S.H.I.E.L.D.'s debut, we thought it was even more fitting to make this happen."

"Smaller, leaner, and more underground than its predecessor, the re-formed S.H.I.E.L.D. includes an eclectic group of agents: Joe Ramos, an altruistic soldier from Brooklyn; Charles Castlemore, a retired Marine with strong opinions about the Latverian resistance; Trevor Tambling, a soldier of fortune with unclear motives; and Red Widow, a former Russian agent abandoned by her home country for her questionable loyalty. Nick Fury must keep these soldiers in line as they carry out their secret task to retrieve Doom's weapons—even if it means clashing with Cap!

"When we first announced plans for the second arc of this Cap run, I had a different idea in mind for the team supporting Steve. But when the possibility of a new S.H.I.E.L.D. came along, we just hit the ground running," Zdarsky said. "S.H.I.E.L.D. is Marvel. It's human ingenuity and fortitude, keeping the world safe. Bringing them back with a new mandate and scope has been incredibly fun. They're starting small, but they, and Fury, have big plans…The world's a dangerous place. Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. weren't there to stop Doom, but maybe they can stop what's coming next…" Zdarsky teased.

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 4)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR…which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE! On Sale 2/18

"Armageddon is coming.. the game-changing event from superstar writer Chip Zdarsky will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Universe, including a transformation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes the likes of which haven't been experienced since Avengers: Disassembled! Key buildup to the saga can found in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's current run of Captain America, recent developments in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion along with its aftermath in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON, a four-issue limited series launching in February. Written by Zdarsky and drawn by dynamic artist Luca Maresca (Superior Avengers), WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON marks the first chapter of the biggest story of the year. The pulse-pounding lead-in series sends Wolverine on a pivotal mission to track down the latest victim of a new superhuman experimentation program, only to discover a mysterious power at their disposal that could change everything…

"The Road to Armageddon starts with super soldiers, starts with the Weapon X program. And Wolverine is going to kick off the end of everything," Zdarsky explained. "For readers of Captain America, this is essential! For readers who want to know where the Marvel Universe is going, same. I'm pretty thrilled to get to tell this massive story, starting in Cap and really kicking it off here in WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON!"

One World Under Doom #9 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva

FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price… …it all comes down to this in the big finale of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! PLUS: If the Sorcerer Supreme falls, who will rise to take his place? Find out here!

LONG LIVE, DOOM! As the Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, they're faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will…the RED HULK? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here!

A TALE OF TWO CAPTAINS! As Steve learns the true nature of his mission into Latveria, he finds himself at odds with his former ally DAVE COLTON – the current CAPTAIN AMERICA, whose path to freedom grows more violent by the day. Who will be the last Captain left standing?

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Doom's fall—and a violent incursion by Thunderbolt Ross—have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, but when Nick Fury Jr.'s unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a squad of unconventional S.H.I.E.L.D. agents pursuing unknown agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his own handlers want?On Sale 1/21

