Chip Zdarsky & C.B. Cebulski Reveal Captain America Secrets At Lucca

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky and C.B. Cebulski unveil major Captain America news at Lucca Comics and Games in Italy

Captain America #6 sees the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. and new tensions in Latveria after One World Under Doom

Red Hulk, Thunderbolt Ross, is set to appear in Captain America #7 following The Will Of Doom oneshot

The Will Of Doom #1 launches a new Marvel era, with Zdarsky introducing global changes to iconic heroes

It was noted to me that there was no Captain America #7 in Marvel's January 2026 solicits and solicitations. I presumed it was a skip month, and I should have asked Chip Zdarsky when I interviewed him on stage at last weekend's MCM London Comic Con. But thankfully, the Lucca Comics And Games event is happening in Italy right now, and C.B. Cebulski is there with Chip Zdarsky. In which we learned that Captain America #6 in December 2025 would see the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. to the Marvel Universe, after Maria Hill turned up at the end of One World Under Doom.

And also that Captain America #7, whenever it is published, will see the Red Hulk, or Thunderbolt Ross launch the second story arc for Chip Zdarsky and CAFU's run on the series, with a story that will kick off in the Will Of Doom oneshot that Chip Zdarsky is writing for December…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI • VARIANT COVER BY BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SALVATION FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER BY Josemaria Casanovas

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

CAP RETURNS TO PRESENT DAY FOR AN ALL-NEW ERA!

The aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile – but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria – no matter the cost.

With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Chip Zdarsky (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT • KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • Foil variant cover by Sanford Greene

LONG LIVE, DOOM!

As the Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, they're faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will…the RED HULK? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

