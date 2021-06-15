The Wrath of Al Kawbra – GI Joe A Real American Hero #283 [Preview]

A GI Joe mission goes awry when the forced of Al Kawbra catch onto the Joes' plan in this preview of GI Joe A Real American Hero #283 from IDW Publishing. Can the Joes find a way out of this one? Well, it is their comic. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #283 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR210446

MAR210447 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #283 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A) SL Gallant (CA) Andrew Griffith

"Murder by Assassination" Part 3! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member-codename: SHERLOCK!

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $3.99