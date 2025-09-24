Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cf villa, jed mackay, Netho Diaz

"The X-Men Don't Kill" "Says Who?" X-Men #22 Today (XSpoilers)

"The X-Men Don't Kill" "Says Who?" X-Men #22 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, and Netho Diaz, Today (XSpoilers)

Article Summary X-Men #22 questions the mutant team's long-held "no killing" policy with major character debates

Storm wraps up her storyline ahead of her solo series, while the team prepares for the Age of Revelation

The Beast's dark Krakoa past resurfaces, as Juggernaut faces the consequences of his own actions

Jennifer Starkey explores her animalistic powers, echoing Wolverine and raising new dangers within the X-Men

As Storm reaches the conclusion of the first part of the comic book's story, ahead of the second part, Storm: The Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 launching in February, that comic checks in with the rest of the X-Men, ahead of the Age Of Revelation.

Obviously, they play baseball and cook outside. Because that's all the X-Men ever do apart from one thing. Killing people. Though not everyone agrees.

The Beast, resurrected before he became the mad scientist of Krakoa, where he committed acts of mass murder, of course. And yes, that is exactly what The Juggernaut did. From the last issue…

I mean, he did deliver what he said he would. The Juggernaut is like Donald Trump in that way.

The temptation to scream, "do you remember what you did on Krakoa?", "That wasn't me. I mean, it was me, but a future me, who I am no longer going to become", "Well that's all right then", must be quite large, But the Juggernaut has other concerns.

He does know his step-brother well… though Hank McCoy has known Charles Xavier from a different time. But what of Jennifer Starkey? How is she coping with that death scene?

Looks like she can hack her own brain courtesy of the animal form she takes on. I seem to remember something similar happened with Tigra years ago in the Avengers. That didn't end well either. But I guess everyone in the X-Men is Wolverine now. Aside from the Beast, and for that, it's clearly just a matter of time… X-Men #22 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, and Netho Diaz is published by Marvel Comics today.

X-Men #22 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, and Netho Diaz

THE LEAD-IN TO NEXT MONTH'S GAME-CHANGING EVENT! With Z*E*R*O on his heels, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. REVELATION, arrives in Alaska for the X-Men's help! Beset on all sides, the X-Men could use a powerful new ally – but Revelation is not just an old friend, he's the Heir of Apocalypse! And what new age could such an alliance usher in…?

by and THE LEAD-IN TO NEXT MONTH'S GAME-CHANGING EVENT! With Z*E*R*O on his heels, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. REVELATION, arrives in Alaska for the X-Men's help! Beset on all sides, the X-Men could use a powerful new ally – but Revelation is not just an old friend, he's the Heir of Apocalypse! And what new age could such an alliance usher in…? Storm #12 by Murewa Ayodele, Mateus Manhanini, and Mario Santoro

THUNDER WAR ENDS! Everything ends. Our universe is no exception. However, the only way the universe ends is over STORM's dead body. So be it. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!