Theo Ellsworth To Adapt Jeff VanderMeer's Short Story Secret Life

Drawn & Quarterly, the Montreal-based comics publisher, announced that Theo Ellsworth (Capacity, Sleeper Car, and The Understanding Monster) would adapt Jeff VanderMeer's short story Secret Life as an OGN. VanderMeer (Annihilation, Borne, Veniss Underground), a long-time fiction writer, hinted at a comics project a week ago, and it would appear this is it. VanderMeer isn't new to comics; he introduced the first volume of Wasteland years and years ago. Ben Templesmith also did the cover to a limited edition of Shriek: An Afterword, one of VanderMeer's three Ambergris novels.

